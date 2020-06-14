Apartment List
/
CA
/
vista
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

77 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vista renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
26 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
Studio
$1,363
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,608
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Peacock
30 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Ocean Hills
19 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
150 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road Space #66
150 S Rancho Santa Fe Rd, San Marcos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1456 sqft
Spacious Manufactured Home in San Marcos - Offered by Rich Farmer Team KRC Realty - This San Marcos Manufactured home is located in the wonderful community of San Marcos Vie Estates. Offering 3 bedroom and 2 bath and over 1450 Sq/ft of living space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1508 Circa Del Lago
1508 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful senior living at Lake San Marcos at The Chateau! Independent 55+ living community. Rental price includes HOA amenities of 30 meal tickets, transportation, bi-monthly cleaning, water and trash.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
Lake San Marcos
1 Unit Available
1616 Circa Del Lago
1616 Circa Del Lago, Lake San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
660 sqft
This newly updated 660 sf condo in the desirable 55+ community of Chateau at Lake San Marcos features 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, refrigerator, a lovely covered balcony, fireplace and covered parking.
Results within 5 miles of Vista
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
12 Units Available
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1235 sqft
Minutes from Oceanside Harbor and numerous employers. On-site amenities include a resident clubhouse, pool and playgrounds. Homes feature updated interiors with modern furnishings and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Poinsetta
7 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Village O
6 Units Available
Crest 850
850 Village Dr, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,369
1119 sqft
Near Cal State San Marcos, public parks and transportation. One and 2-bedroom units, all with in-unit laundry facilities, hardwood flooring and extra storage. Community facilities include a pool, 24-hour gym and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
La Costa Oaks North
20 Units Available
Camden Old Creek
1935 Northstar Way, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,999
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,129
1401 sqft
Just south of San Elijo Road, close to Ranch Santa Fe Road. Balcony, walk-in closets and ample storage space at complex with clubhouse, pool and media room. Access to dining and shopping in Carlsbad.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Costa
7 Units Available
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,108
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
928 sqft
Convenient to Oceanside Boulevard via Rancho del Oro Drive. Fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to Palisades Park, MiraCosta College and only minutes from several restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
45 Units Available
Block C
250 North City Dr, San Marcos, CA
Studio
$1,699
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,922
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
871 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a pool and sundeck. Minutes from shopping and the area's restaurants. Pet grooming station, fitness club and lounge area. Spacious interiors with updated features.
City Guide for Vista, CA

While Vista may just be a road sign for commuters between L.A. and San Diego, the few and the smart have chosen to make this city their permanent home. Not ready for the commitment? That's o.k. That's what apartments are for... and duplexes, and fourplexes, and rental homes, and garage apartments. There are tons of rental options in a variety of locations with their own unique characteristics.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Vista, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Vista renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVista 3 BedroomsVista Accessible ApartmentsVista Apartments with Balcony
Vista Apartments with GarageVista Apartments with GymVista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVista Apartments with ParkingVista Apartments with Pool
Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerVista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Furnished ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly PlacesVista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College