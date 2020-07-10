Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:49 PM

163 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,855
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
31 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,602
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
37 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,768
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,843
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,778
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,712
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,871
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
147 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
3 Units Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,492
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1725 Coyote Ct. Guest House
1725 Coyote Court, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
All utilities included, even wireless internet in an amazing 1 bedroom flat in Vista with shared hot tub and pool - Move in special - Special: Move in by July 15th and first months rent is $1500.00. After rent would go back to $1725.00 per month.

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
831 Morning Mist Ct
831 Morning Mist Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 BD/2.5 BA Townhome - Renovated, Available Now! - Property Id: 313936 SPACIOUS HOME, PREMIUM FINISHES! 3 BD / 2.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Unit 133
1095 Shadowridge Drive, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 6th. This one bedroom, one bath condominium home includes AC! This is a bottom floor unit that includes a large patio, an upgraded bath and earthtone paint colors throughout.

Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
211 Silver Fir Court
211 Silver Fir Ct, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,975
1770 sqft
Beautiful brand new home!. Perfect location. Hardwood floors downstairs. Two car garage with additional parking.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
730 Breeze Hill #281
730 Breeze Hill Road, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Breeze Hill One Bedroom Condominium Vista CA - Nice, quiet one bedroom,one bath condominium in Vista. Home has tile throughout, kitchen has refrigerator included, with sink window view to outside stove, dishwasher and disposal.

Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
673 Ascot Drive
673 Ascot Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1365 sqft
Estimated Move In Date of August 1st. Showings will begin sometime AFTER July 11th. This townhome is an END UNIT with only one common wall. There are 3 good sized bedrooms upstairs.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
226 Calle Del Sol
226 Calle Del Sol, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1378 sqft
Square Footage:1,378, Bedrooms:3, Bathrooms:2.

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1418 Portofino Drive
1418 Portofino Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
2150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED RENTAL HOUSE For Rent $3,900/MO. Home overlooks the Shadowridge golf course with panoramic views. Free parking, WiFi. Close to Oceanside and Carlsbad beaches, Legoland, shopping centers, grocery stores.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
Last updated July 10 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Elan Northwoods
420 Smilax Road, San Marcos, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A quiet community spread over 15 acres of land with walking trails. On-site amenities include a pool, two spas, basketball courts and picnic areas. Apartments include vaulted ceilings, gas kitchens, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Hills
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Peacock
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Last updated July 11 at 12:15am
$
9 Units Available
Lake Park
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,795
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Great location in the Carlsbad Unified school district, steps from major retail shops. Community has pool, spa and fitness center. Units feature personal garages, quartz countertops, and washers and dryers.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Hills
4619 Waverly road
4619 Waverly Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1754 sqft
4619 Waverly road Available 07/16/20 RANCH AND SEA MANAGMENT 4619 WAVERLY RD.

July 2020 Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vista rents declined over the past month

Vista rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vista stand at $1,439 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,867 for a two-bedroom. Vista's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.1%, but lags the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Vista throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 6 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents fell 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vista

    Rent growth in Vista has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,867 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Vista remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Vista is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

