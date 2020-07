Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access carport hot tub

Come home and relax in comfort at Las Ventanas Apartment Homes. Our spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans make for a wonderful retreat. Interior features include upgraded flooring, lots of closet space and private balconies. Relax in our sparkling swimming pool and enjoy the poolside gazebo and BBQ area. Enjoy our onsite playground and treat your pets to all the outdoor green space located throughout the community.



Tucked away in a quiet Vista neighborhood but conveniently located near schools, parks, train station, shopping and dining. Call today and schedule a tour. At Las Ventanas, we go above and beyond to make you feel at home.