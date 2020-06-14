132 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA with garage

Apartment List
Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,680
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
30 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,438
1160 sqft
Upscale apartments with built-in microwaves, central air, and custom finishes. Community includes a coffee bar, fitness center, and pool. Close to LEGOLAND California and California State University San Marcos. By Ronald Packard Parkway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
642 Paseo Rio
642 Paseo Rio, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1725 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath house is located in a very quite neighborhood of Hacienda Heights in Vista. Large Master suite on first floor with private patio to the backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1349 Isabella Way
1349 Isabella Way, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1356 sqft
Charming Home w/2 car garage in Oak Drive Villas - Available Now! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting https://showmojo.com/l/9af1aaf0c7 or call 858-239-0600 Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath approximately 1356sq. ft.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H
395 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1152 sqft
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H Available 06/16/20 Remodeled Melrose Park 2BD/2BA Condo - Check out this spacious, remodeled condo in VISTA, CA.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1937 Elm Ridge Drive
1937 Elm Ridge Drive, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1810 sqft
Beautiful Shadowridge Home In Gated Community! - Available NOW!! Beautiful two story, 3 bedroom/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1258 Browning Court
1258 Browning Court, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1266 sqft
1258 Browning Court Available 08/01/20 Charming single level 3 br 2 ba Vista home. Great location, solar, remodeled, pet friendly. Cul-de-Sac - Single level 3 Br 2 ba home located on a cul-de-sac. 2 car attached garage with storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1586 Acacia Circle
1586 Acacia Circle, Vista, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2417 sqft
1586 Acacia Circle Available 07/07/20 Enjoyable Home with Large Custom Kitchen and Spacious Living!!! - Property Information **PROPERTY WILL NOT BE SHOWN UNTIL VACANT**This beautiful 2417sqft home offers tons of living and storage space.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1478 Countryview Lane
1478 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1654 sqft
1478 Countryview Lane Available 07/06/20 2 STORY SHADOWRIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - Available July 6th! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful community of Shadowridge! Enjoy a community pool area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
226 Calle Del Sol
226 Calle Del Sol, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1378 sqft
Square Footage:1,378, Bedrooms:3, Bathrooms:2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1482 Countryview Ln
1482 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1157 sqft
Come and see this wonderful home near Shadowridge Golf. Minutes from the beach and close to fwys for employment in all directions. This single story 2 br has a large optional office for work at home or 3rd bedroom over the garage.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:22am
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,675
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6168 Paseo Picado
6168 Paseo Picado, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1140 sqft
Bright and spacious air conditioned end unit with 3 beds/2 baths & 2 private patios! This spacious home is situated in a park-like setting with a mountain view! Interior freshly painted & move in ready! Kitchen comes fully equipped with

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1287 sqft
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
1452 Highridge Dr
1452 Highridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
834 sqft
55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room! - Property Information 55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5239 Wohlford St
5239 Wohlford Street, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1622 sqft
5239 Wohlford St Available 07/23/20 Stunning 3BR/2.5BA Home in Oceanside!!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION: 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home, all bedrooms are located upstairs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4110 Alabar Way
4110 Alabar Way, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1227 sqft
4110 Alabar Way Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Oceanside House For Rent - Tenant Planet is proud to present this delightful two story 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home located in a desirable part of Oceanside.
City Guide for Vista, CA

While Vista may just be a road sign for commuters between L.A. and San Diego, the few and the smart have chosen to make this city their permanent home. Not ready for the commitment? That's o.k. That's what apartments are for... and duplexes, and fourplexes, and rental homes, and garage apartments. There are tons of rental options in a variety of locations with their own unique characteristics.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Vista, CA

Vista apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

