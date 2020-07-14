Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments

Amenities
Elan Shadowridge Meadows Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA is a beautiful garden community with 18 square miles of rolling hills, mountain views, and community parks. With 340 days of sunshine per year, you will favor the many fun and recreational opportunities. The Wave Waterpark, Boomers and the Vista Entertainment Center are just a few attractions that are fun filled activities for all. In addition, the Moonlight Amphitheatre and the Avo Playhouse draw thousands each year to experience award-winning productions. Our residents appreciate the many community opportunities and options that are available to them.The community has newly remodeled units with wood burning fireplaces, spacious floor plans, breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchens with upgraded appliances, and extensive private balconies and patios. The community also boasts private enclosed garages, a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, four on-site laundry facilities, a basketball court, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Shadowridge Meadows welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Welcome to Elan Shadowridge Meadows Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA. We are conveniently located south of Highway 78 and minutes from Interstate 15. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Westfield Plaza Mall, fine local dining or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, Shadowridge Golf Course, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Our community is situated in the heart of North San Diego County and flaunts a strong community with supporting arts, entertainment parks, luxurious real estate, and a wide range of educational opportunities. Welcome home to Elan Shadowridge Meadows!