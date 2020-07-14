All apartments in Vista
Find more places like Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments

1515 S Melrose Dr · (760) 652-3511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1515 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
Elan Shadowridge Meadows Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA is a beautiful garden community with 18 square miles of rolling hills, mountain views, and community parks. With 340 days of sunshine per year, you will favor the many fun and recreational opportunities. The Wave Waterpark, Boomers and the Vista Entertainment Center are just a few attractions that are fun filled activities for all. In addition, the Moonlight Amphitheatre and the Avo Playhouse draw thousands each year to experience award-winning productions. Our residents appreciate the many community opportunities and options that are available to them.The community has newly remodeled units with wood burning fireplaces, spacious floor plans, breakfast bar, fully equipped kitchens with upgraded appliances, and extensive private balconies and patios. The community also boasts private enclosed garages, a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, four on-site laundry facilities, a basketball court, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Shadowridge Meadows welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.Welcome to Elan Shadowridge Meadows Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA. We are conveniently located south of Highway 78 and minutes from Interstate 15. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Westfield Plaza Mall, fine local dining or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, Shadowridge Golf Course, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Our community is situated in the heart of North San Diego County and flaunts a strong community with supporting arts, entertainment parks, luxurious real estate, and a wide range of educational opportunities. Welcome home to Elan Shadowridge Meadows!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months, 6 months, 7 months, 8 months, 9 months, 10 months, 11 months, 12 months, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35 per adult
Deposit: $500 (2x2) or $600 (3x2) OAC
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: 50 lbs maximum and breed restirctions
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: 1 or 2 assigned spaces per apartment included.
Storage Details: Storage room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments have any available units?
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments have?
Some of Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments offers parking.
Does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments has a pool.
Does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments has accessible units.
Does Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Vista Del Mar
1913 West Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity