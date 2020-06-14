98 Apartments for rent in Vista, CA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 41

15 Units Available
15 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,055
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,670
1436 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 31

17 Units Available
17 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,620
1244 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 30

14 Units Available
14 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,896
1432 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

28 Units Available
$
28 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,724
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

33 Units Available
$
33 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1358 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 36

157 Units Available
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
1344 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 17

3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Taylor Brooke
911 Taylor St, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from local shopping and dining, this development offers amenities like private patios and balconies, gas stoves, garages, hardwood floors, garbage disposals and in-unit ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 35

29 Units Available
$
29 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

2 Units Available
$
2 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 32

9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,574
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
$
1 Unit Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1478 Countryview Lane
1478 Countryview Lane, Vista, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1654 sqft
1478 Countryview Lane Available 07/06/20 2 STORY SHADOWRIDGE HOME COMING SOON! - Available July 6th! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful community of Shadowridge! Enjoy a community pool area.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
Verified

1 of 19

28 Units Available
$
Peacock
28 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 27

18 Units Available
$
Ocean Hills
18 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,738
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1115 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 37

5 Units Available
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.

1 of 23

1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6235 Via Trato
6235 Via Trato, Carlsbad, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1292 sqft
Fantastic Townhome features 3 bedrooms + den/office & 3 full baths. Desirable Cascada Complex in Rancho Carrillo! Open & bright floorplan with spacious 2 car attached garage and new hardwood floors.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6258 Paseo Elegancia
6258 Paseo Elegancia, Carlsbad, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,750
3743 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD HOME! LOOK NO FURTHER!!! This 4BR, 3.5BA estate home comes with 3,743 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Guajome
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Ranch Rd
5515 Old Ranch Road, Oceanside, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1365 sqft
Very nice 3 bedroom unity features 9 foot ceilings, upstairs laundry closet (and yes the washer/dryer are included), Hardwood floors, A/C and 2 car attached garage. Large balcony off the master bedroom.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
4697 Majorca Way
4697 Majorca Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1106 sqft
A nice Palma model [ 1106 sf ] with two bedrooms /two baths , covered patio , updated appliances . Wood floors except one bedroom . Easy walk to Clubhouse .

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
4755 Miletus Way
4755 Miletus Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1899 sqft
A very nice Bellagio model . Master bedroom upstairs and master bedroom down stairs . Nice loft for an office with a deck outside . New paint through out . New popular vinyl wood like flooring in entire lower floor .

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6305 CITRACADO CIRCLE
6305 Citracado Circle, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1200 sqft
MODERN, SPACIOUS, LIGHT & BRIGHT TOWN HOME, LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL CARLSBAD'S RANCHO CARILLO PREMIER COMMUNITY. LARGE BALCONY WITH PEEK OF OCEAN.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Rancho Carillo
1 Unit Available
6108 Paseo Valla
6108 Paseo Valla, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Available 04/10/20 Modern Rancho Carrillo Dual Master Townhouse - Property Id: 240270 Beautifully updated Rancho Carrillo Townhouse.
Results within 5 miles of Vista
Verified

1 of 40

6 Units Available
Poinsetta
6 Units Available
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd, Carlsbad, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,710
1361 sqft
The Tradition Apartment Homes are located near La Costa Resort in beautiful, seaside Carlsbad, CA. Apartments are designed in classic beach style with modern upgrades like wood flooring and new countertops.
City Guide for Vista, CA

While Vista may just be a road sign for commuters between L.A. and San Diego, the few and the smart have chosen to make this city their permanent home. Not ready for the commitment? That's o.k. That's what apartments are for... and duplexes, and fourplexes, and rental homes, and garage apartments. There are tons of rental options in a variety of locations with their own unique characteristics.

Having trouble with Craigslist Vista? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Vista, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Vista renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

