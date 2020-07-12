Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range recently renovated dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill carport cc payments e-payments green community online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Elan Vista Alta Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA is a gorgeous community with lush landscape located within the popular Shadowridge Community. Affectionately named "A City within a City", our community is located in one of the most scenic areas in Vista, CA. Known as a golfer's fantasyland because of its close proximity to Shadowridge Country Club and the Vista Valley Country Club, Elan Vista Alta is a distinctive and desirable place to live. In addition to its golf courses, the breathtaking landscape, centralized shopping, schools, and recreational facilities make our community a welcoming choice.Our apartments for rent in Vista, CA is a gated community that features spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that include large closets, upgraded ceiling fans, air conditioning, private over-sized patio or balcony, and new lighting packages. The community also boasts gated covered parking, a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, an on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Vista Alta welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. We are conveniently located south of Highway 78 and minutes from Interstate 15. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Westfield Plaza Mall, fine local dining or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Our community is situated in the heart of North San Diego County and flaunts a strong community with supporting arts, entertainment parks, and a wide range of educational opportunities. Become a part of the Elan Vista Alta community, where our quality will meet your every expectation.