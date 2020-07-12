All apartments in Vista
Elan Vista Alta

173 Durian Street · (347) 657-5513
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

173 Durian Street, Vista, CA 92083

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 411 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,645

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 920 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elan Vista Alta.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
cc payments
e-payments
green community
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Elan Vista Alta Apartment Homes for rent in Vista, CA is a gorgeous community with lush landscape located within the popular Shadowridge Community. Affectionately named "A City within a City", our community is located in one of the most scenic areas in Vista, CA. Known as a golfer's fantasyland because of its close proximity to Shadowridge Country Club and the Vista Valley Country Club, Elan Vista Alta is a distinctive and desirable place to live. In addition to its golf courses, the breathtaking landscape, centralized shopping, schools, and recreational facilities make our community a welcoming choice.Our apartments for rent in Vista, CA is a gated community that features spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that include large closets, upgraded ceiling fans, air conditioning, private over-sized patio or balcony, and new lighting packages. The community also boasts gated covered parking, a sparkling swimming pool and relaxing spa, an on-site laundry facility, and friendly on-site Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Vista Alta welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply. We are conveniently located south of Highway 78 and minutes from Interstate 15. Enjoy major retail shopping at the Westfield Plaza Mall, fine local dining or visit Southern California's famous attractions including LEGOLAND California, SeaWorld, Disneyland, and the world-famous San Diego Zoo. Our community is situated in the heart of North San Diego County and flaunts a strong community with supporting arts, entertainment parks, and a wide range of educational opportunities. Become a part of the Elan Vista Alta community, where our quality will meet your every expectation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 OAC
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50
restrictions: 50 lbs maximum and breed restirctions
Cats
deposit: $350
rent: $35
Parking Details: $35 additional parking IF available.
Storage Details: In patio-balcony area storage room

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elan Vista Alta have any available units?
Elan Vista Alta has 2 units available starting at $1,645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Elan Vista Alta have?
Some of Elan Vista Alta's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elan Vista Alta currently offering any rent specials?
Elan Vista Alta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elan Vista Alta pet-friendly?
Yes, Elan Vista Alta is pet friendly.
Does Elan Vista Alta offer parking?
Yes, Elan Vista Alta offers parking.
Does Elan Vista Alta have units with washers and dryers?
No, Elan Vista Alta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Elan Vista Alta have a pool?
Yes, Elan Vista Alta has a pool.
Does Elan Vista Alta have accessible units?
Yes, Elan Vista Alta has accessible units.
Does Elan Vista Alta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elan Vista Alta has units with dishwashers.
