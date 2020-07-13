Amenities
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is a beautifully landscaped, apartment community located in Vista, California. Conveniently located in North San Diego County, you are just minutes from the Tri-City area of San Marcos, Vista and Carlsbad. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes today!
Delight in our one and two bedroom apartments fully-equipped with all the comforts of home. These well-planned floor plans offer designer features such as: central air conditioning, extra storage, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies/patios, mirrored closet doors, covered parking, wood-burning fireplaces and more. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we will continually strive to make your home a special place to live.
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is the perfect place for both the indoor and outdoor enthusiast