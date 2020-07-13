All apartments in Vista
Find more places like Shadowridge Woodbend.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
Shadowridge Woodbend
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Shadowridge Woodbend

Open Now until 6pm
1500 Shadowridge Dr · (760) 201-1427
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 121 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,712

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 046 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,871

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,886

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 219 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shadowridge Woodbend.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is a beautifully landscaped, apartment community located in Vista, California. Conveniently located in North San Diego County, you are just minutes from the Tri-City area of San Marcos, Vista and Carlsbad. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes today!

Delight in our one and two bedroom apartments fully-equipped with all the comforts of home. These well-planned floor plans offer designer features such as: central air conditioning, extra storage, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies/patios, mirrored closet doors, covered parking, wood-burning fireplaces and more. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we will continually strive to make your home a special place to live.

Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is the perfect place for both the indoor and outdoor enthusiast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply; Select homes only

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shadowridge Woodbend have any available units?
Shadowridge Woodbend has 4 units available starting at $1,712 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Shadowridge Woodbend have?
Some of Shadowridge Woodbend's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shadowridge Woodbend currently offering any rent specials?
Shadowridge Woodbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shadowridge Woodbend pet-friendly?
Yes, Shadowridge Woodbend is pet friendly.
Does Shadowridge Woodbend offer parking?
Yes, Shadowridge Woodbend offers parking.
Does Shadowridge Woodbend have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shadowridge Woodbend offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shadowridge Woodbend have a pool?
Yes, Shadowridge Woodbend has a pool.
Does Shadowridge Woodbend have accessible units?
Yes, Shadowridge Woodbend has accessible units.
Does Shadowridge Woodbend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shadowridge Woodbend has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Shadowridge Woodbend?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Elán Shadowridge Meadows Apartments
1515 S Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Sycamore Greens
1982 Wellington Ln
Vista, CA 92081
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Elan Vista Alta
173 Durian Street
Vista, CA 92083
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081

Similar Pages

Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Places
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity