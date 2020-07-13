Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible basketball court business center carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is a beautifully landscaped, apartment community located in Vista, California. Conveniently located in North San Diego County, you are just minutes from the Tri-City area of San Marcos, Vista and Carlsbad. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes today!



Delight in our one and two bedroom apartments fully-equipped with all the comforts of home. These well-planned floor plans offer designer features such as: central air conditioning, extra storage, fully-equipped kitchens, balconies/patios, mirrored closet doors, covered parking, wood-burning fireplaces and more. Proud of our time-honored commitment to excellence, we will continually strive to make your home a special place to live.



Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is the perfect place for both the indoor and outdoor enthusiast