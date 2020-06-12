Apartment List
/
CA
/
vista
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM

163 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Vista, CA

Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
14 Units Available
Avalon Vista
701 Breeze Hill Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1182 sqft
Kitchens have granite counters, garbage disposal and space-saving, built-in microwaves. Recreational amenities include shuffleboard, a pool table, a hot tub and a swimming pool. Located within walking distance of Breeze Hill Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Rancho Hills Apartments
915 Brooktree Ln, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
886 sqft
Designed for comfort, these apartment homes feature plenty of cabinet space in the kitchen, plus open and inviting floor plans. Community amenities include a pool, spa and barbecue grills. Moments from Ronald Packard Parkway.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
32 Units Available
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
922 sqft
Just minutes from Route 8. On-site amenities offer everything needed, including a pool, playground, media room and gym. Patio and balcony options available. On-site laundry, garage parking and grilling area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Softwind Point
881 Soft Wind Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
925 sqft
Communal amenities include gym, pool and parking. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwashers, extra storage, bathtubs and more. Located close to major freeways, convenient for commuters.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
915 sqft
Located close to the 78 freeway and College Blvd and minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has pool and spa. Units feature A/C, extra storage and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
31 Units Available
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
1135 sqft
Near Vista Sports Park. Apartments feature living areas with hardwood-style floors, bathrooms with soaking tubs and kitchens with Whirlpool appliances. On-site community garden, swimming pool, spa, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
12 Units Available
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1104 sqft
Energy-efficient appliances and windows. High ceilings, private balconies and large walk-in closets. Residential amenities feature resort-style swimming pool and spa, playground, and business center. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,335
1137 sqft
Numerous recreation opportunities at the nearby Vista Sports Park. Smoke-free units have laundry machines and dishwashers. Enjoy use of a basketball court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
157 Units Available
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1189 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Shadowridge Woodbend Apartment Homes is located in North San Diego County, just minutes from the Tri-Cities. Units offer hardwood floors, extra storage, fireplaces, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
1 Unit Available
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1079 sqft
Large apartment homes with washer/dryer in unit, private patio/balcony with a view, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Community has a swimming pool, media room, playground and open BBQ/grill areas for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:37pm
$
2 Units Available
Hillside Terrace - Vista
322 Hillside Terrace, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
898 sqft
Close to dining, parks and public transit. This newly remodeled community features large closets, private balconies or patios, and spacious interiors. Hardwood floors throughout. On-site fire pit and covered parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H
395 North Melrose Drive, Vista, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1152 sqft
395 N Melrose Drive Unit H Available 06/16/20 Remodeled Melrose Park 2BD/2BA Condo - Check out this spacious, remodeled condo in VISTA, CA.
Results within 1 mile of Vista
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Peacock
29 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
769 sqft
Experience luxury at its finest with granite counters, walk-in closets, balconies and attractive hardwood floors throughout. Pet-friendly complex with pool, on-site laundry and community gym. Convenient access to Route 78, I-5, 1-15 and rail station.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Mira Costa
5 Units Available
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
902 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Ocean Hills
17 Units Available
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
886 sqft
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Playground, gym, game room, basketball court and media room in complex. Close to Route 78 and Lake Park and minutes from shopping at North County Square.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Mira Costa
9 Units Available
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1015 sqft
Pet-friendly gated community with pool, gym, BBQ area, tennis and basketball courts. The 1-2 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, air conditioning and patio, plus plenty of storage space.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:32pm
Tri-City
1 Unit Available
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to Tri City Gardens your new Apartment Home! Come visit us we are close to shopping centers, hospital, the beach is only 10 minutes away, public transportation 1 block, easy freeway access, markets and eateries.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:11pm
Tri-City
5 Units Available
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
825 sqft
We offer studio, 1 bed/1 bath, and 2 beds/1 bath apartments. Plank flooring, stainless appliances, LED lighting, USB outlets, patio/balcony, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. Pet-friendly. Deposit $300, $50.00 pet rent up to 2 pets per unit.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
695 Tilley Lane 3602 W. Linda Vista Drive
695 Tilley Lane, San Marcos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
1287 sqft
695 Tilley Lane ~ Horse Property with 2 acre fenced yard - Do you need space to park a boat, RV, travel trailer, equipment? This upgraded 2 bedroom with office is located on 2 flat acres, fenced with a large rolling gate near Grand Avenue and S.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Peacock
1 Unit Available
1452 Highridge Dr
1452 Highridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
834 sqft
55+ Community Very Cute 2 Bedroom Home with Sunroom and Bonus Room! - Property Information 55+ Community - Peacock Hills. Very cute 2br attached home in Peacock Hills. Fresh paint, Laminate flooring throughout and carpeting in the bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Peacock
1 Unit Available
4721 Westridge Dr
4721 Westridge Drive, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
988 sqft
55 AND UP COMMUNITY...Nice home offer 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Walking in Closet, Family Room And Dining Room.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
4938 Kalamis Way
4938 Kalamis Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1807 sqft
"Costa Smeralda" floor plan, 2BR, 2BA + Loft, in gated 55+ Ocean Hills Country Club. enjoy swimming, tennis, pickleball, clubhouse w/ various activity rooms, numerous common interest clubs, and golf course w/no green fees.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ocean Hills
1 Unit Available
4697 Majorca Way
4697 Majorca Way, Oceanside, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1106 sqft
A nice Palma model [ 1106 sf ] with two bedrooms /two baths , covered patio , updated appliances . Wood floors except one bedroom . Easy walk to Clubhouse .

June 2020 Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Vista Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Vista Rent Report. Vista rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Vista rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Vista rents declined over the past month

Vista rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Vista stand at $1,440 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,868 for a two-bedroom. Vista's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Vista throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the San Diego metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Vista

    Rent growth in Vista has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Vista is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Vista's median two-bedroom rent of $1,868 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Vista.
    • While rents in Vista remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,461, and $1,688 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Vista than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Vista is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Vista 1 BedroomsVista 2 BedroomsVista 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVista 3 BedroomsVista Accessible ApartmentsVista Apartments with Balcony
    Vista Apartments with GarageVista Apartments with GymVista Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVista Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVista Apartments with ParkingVista Apartments with Pool
    Vista Apartments with Washer-DryerVista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Furnished ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly PlacesVista Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
    Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
    Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CATemecula, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
    Irvine Valley College