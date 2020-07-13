Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator oven range Property Amenities accessible business center carport gym parking playground pool garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry bbq/grill internet access pet friendly

Bella Terra is a luxury apartment home community that offers a scenic and comfortable living experience within the highly sought-after community of Vista, California. Located in the northern portion of San Diego County, Bella Terra is within close proximity to pristine beaches, parks, lakes, the Avo Playhouse, Broadway Theater, as well as the Sprinter Rail Line, which runs along Highway 78. Tropical landscaped grounds and beautiful Mediterranean architecture combine to create a pristine, country-like atmosphere, all within reach of great employment centers in Vista, Carlsbad, and other nearby cities. At Bella Terra, we are proud to offer a generous selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Choose from one of three distinct floor plans, each outfitted with the amenities you need to live a comfortable, modern lifestyle. With such great features as private patios or balconies, well-equipped kitchens with Whirlpool appliances, central air-conditioning, and large walk-in clo