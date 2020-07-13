Bella Terra

Lease Length: 3 - 13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25/unit
Deposit: $300-$500 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: One full month's rent due at move in
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet: $350; 2 pets: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Cat: $35 per month; Dog: $50 per month
restrictions: Age restrictions: over 1 year old Breed Restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler) Besengi, Hounds, Bellington Terrior, Bernese, Bloodhound, American Bulldog, Chow-chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rotweiler, St. Bernard, Saluki & Weimaraner, Staffordshire Terrior & Spitz