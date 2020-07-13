All apartments in Vista
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:52 PM

Bella Terra

365 Pomelo Dr · (760) 585-4964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

365 Pomelo Dr, Vista, CA 92081

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1280-C09 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 365-I08 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 365-B11 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1280-H12 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 1280-C19 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 1280-C12 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bella Terra.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
pet friendly
Bella Terra is a luxury apartment home community that offers a scenic and comfortable living experience within the highly sought-after community of Vista, California. Located in the northern portion of San Diego County, Bella Terra is within close proximity to pristine beaches, parks, lakes, the Avo Playhouse, Broadway Theater, as well as the Sprinter Rail Line, which runs along Highway 78. Tropical landscaped grounds and beautiful Mediterranean architecture combine to create a pristine, country-like atmosphere, all within reach of great employment centers in Vista, Carlsbad, and other nearby cities. At Bella Terra, we are proud to offer a generous selection of one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Choose from one of three distinct floor plans, each outfitted with the amenities you need to live a comfortable, modern lifestyle. With such great features as private patios or balconies, well-equipped kitchens with Whirlpool appliances, central air-conditioning, and large walk-in clo

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25/unit
Deposit: $300-$500 (based on credit)
Move-in Fees: One full month's rent due at move in
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 pet: $350; 2 pets: $400
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: Cat: $35 per month; Dog: $50 per month
restrictions: Age restrictions: over 1 year old Breed Restrictions: Afghan Hound, Akita, Australian Cattle Dog (Blue Heeler) Besengi, Hounds, Bellington Terrior, Bernese, Bloodhound, American Bulldog, Chow-chow, Dalmatian, Doberman, Elkhound, Foxhound, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Greyhound, Husky, Keeshond, Malamute, Mastiff, Pit Bull, Pointer, Rotweiler, St. Bernard, Saluki & Weimaraner, Staffordshire Terrior & Spitz
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: 4' x 8': $40/month; 7' x 12': $60/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bella Terra have any available units?
Bella Terra has 24 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Bella Terra have?
Some of Bella Terra's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bella Terra currently offering any rent specials?
Bella Terra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bella Terra pet-friendly?
Yes, Bella Terra is pet friendly.
Does Bella Terra offer parking?
Yes, Bella Terra offers parking.
Does Bella Terra have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bella Terra does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bella Terra have a pool?
Yes, Bella Terra has a pool.
Does Bella Terra have accessible units?
Yes, Bella Terra has accessible units.
Does Bella Terra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bella Terra has units with dishwashers.
