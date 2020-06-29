2640 Coronado Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in Vista - Spacious single story home located in Vista. Located within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining, Buena Vista Park and the 78 freeway.



This home has vinyl wood plank and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with gas cook top, built in gas oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is ample amount of kitchen storage in the cabinets and lots of counter top space.



The family room has a sliding glass window with access to the backyard. Property has central air conditioning, forced heating, ceiling fans and plenty of windows for cross breeze. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Enjoy the backyard with patio and beautiful landscaping. Gardener service provided. Parking in the garage.



Renters insurance required upon move in. Sewer paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.



Lease



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5387079)