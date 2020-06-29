All apartments in Vista
Find more places like 2640 Coronado Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Vista, CA
/
2640 Coronado Pl
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

2640 Coronado Pl

2640 Coronado Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

2640 Coronado Place, Vista, CA 92081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Home in Vista - Spacious single story home located in Vista. Located within minutes to local schools, shopping, dining, Buena Vista Park and the 78 freeway.

This home has vinyl wood plank and tile flooring throughout. The kitchen comes with gas cook top, built in gas oven, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal. There is ample amount of kitchen storage in the cabinets and lots of counter top space.

The family room has a sliding glass window with access to the backyard. Property has central air conditioning, forced heating, ceiling fans and plenty of windows for cross breeze. Washer and dryer hook-ups available. Enjoy the backyard with patio and beautiful landscaping. Gardener service provided. Parking in the garage.

Renters insurance required upon move in. Sewer paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Sorry No Pets and No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5387079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Coronado Pl have any available units?
2640 Coronado Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Coronado Pl have?
Some of 2640 Coronado Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Coronado Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Coronado Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Coronado Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2640 Coronado Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 2640 Coronado Pl offer parking?
Yes, 2640 Coronado Pl offers parking.
Does 2640 Coronado Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2640 Coronado Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Coronado Pl have a pool?
No, 2640 Coronado Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Coronado Pl have accessible units?
No, 2640 Coronado Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Coronado Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2640 Coronado Pl has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterleaf Apartment Homes
333 N Emerald Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Preserve at Melrose
1401 N Melrose Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Bella Terra
365 Pomelo Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Skye Apartments
501 W Bobier Dr
Vista, CA 92083
Shadowridge Woodbend
1500 Shadowridge Dr
Vista, CA 92081
Monarch Buena Vista
740 Paseo Buena Vista
Vista, CA 92084
Sofi Shadowridge
1850 Thibodo Rd
Vista, CA 92081
Las Ventanas
1280 N Citrus Ave
Vista, CA 92084

Similar Pages

Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsVista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsVista Pet Friendly Apartments
Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACosta Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMission Viejo, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA
San Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College