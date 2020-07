Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors carpet oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible business center car charging clubhouse concierge dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table e-payments garage hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill carport cc payments conference room game room smoke-free community

High atop a ridgeline in Vista, Skye is what some might call “destination living.” Our residents enjoy luxurious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes and an unparalleled blend of panoramic views, outdoor adventures, and practical conveniences. Close to the Sprinter and the 5 and 78 freeways, you can easily venture out to Vista Village's quirky eateries, world-class breweries and North County’s most enchanting beaches in just minutes .