Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub coffee bar courtyard dog park parking pool table shuffle board 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access lobby package receiving

Avalon Vista is conveniently located just 35 miles north of San Diego and features 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes and town-homes. Inside this refreshing, smoke-free, and pet-friendly community are apartments with spacious floor plans, brand new gourmet kitchens with stylish quartz countertops, and European style cabinets. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool with spa and cucina, and a resident clubroom. An ideal combination of style and ease, Avalon Vista, located in northern San Diego County, is flush with dining and shopping, including The Carlsbad Premium Outlets and The Westfield Plaza Camino Real.