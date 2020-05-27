1824 Queens Way

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill garage hot tub

Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Ocean View house in Vista California - Property Id: 56995



SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - please do not disturb tenant.

This beautiful Ocean View Custom Residence situated on over a 22000 SF lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Amenities include 4BR 3BATH, HUGE Custom kitchen featuring 2 Granite Islands 4x8 ft & 3x5 ft, Custom Granite countertops & Bar top, tons of cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, 4 door/drawer SS refrigerator, wine climate controlled fridge, separate beverage undercounter fridge, two built in microwaves, Custom Built in Fireplace below TV Wall in Kitchen, 2 Custom Skylights, Custom lighting , Huge Living Room with Custom Fireplace, Large Master BR with custom Bath/ Shower, all 3 bathrooms have custom sinks & Faucets & Granite Counters, Laminate flooring throughout, separate laundry room, central forced air conditioning. This Property features an Open Floor Plan with an Extraordinary Entertainer's Backyard featuring a barbecue Gazebo & Built in Hot tub/spa to enjoy all year long, Fenced Yard, 3 car Garage. No HOA Fees.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56995

Property Id 56995



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4809606)