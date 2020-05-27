All apartments in Vista
Last updated April 11 2019 at 10:24 AM

1824 Queens Way -

1824 Queens Way · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Queens Way, Vista, CA 92084

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 05/01/19 Beautiful Ocean View house in Vista California - Property Id: 56995

SHOWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - please do not disturb tenant.
This beautiful Ocean View Custom Residence situated on over a 22000 SF lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Amenities include 4BR 3BATH, HUGE Custom kitchen featuring 2 Granite Islands 4x8 ft & 3x5 ft, Custom Granite countertops & Bar top, tons of cabinetry, Bosch dishwasher, 4 door/drawer SS refrigerator, wine climate controlled fridge, separate beverage undercounter fridge, two built in microwaves, Custom Built in Fireplace below TV Wall in Kitchen, 2 Custom Skylights, Custom lighting , Huge Living Room with Custom Fireplace, Large Master BR with custom Bath/ Shower, all 3 bathrooms have custom sinks & Faucets & Granite Counters, Laminate flooring throughout, separate laundry room, central forced air conditioning. This Property features an Open Floor Plan with an Extraordinary Entertainer's Backyard featuring a barbecue Gazebo & Built in Hot tub/spa to enjoy all year long, Fenced Yard, 3 car Garage. No HOA Fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/56995
Property Id 56995

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4809606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Queens Way - have any available units?
1824 Queens Way - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Queens Way - have?
Some of 1824 Queens Way -'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Queens Way - currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Queens Way - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Queens Way - pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Queens Way - is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Vista.
Does 1824 Queens Way - offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Queens Way - offers parking.
Does 1824 Queens Way - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Queens Way - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Queens Way - have a pool?
No, 1824 Queens Way - does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Queens Way - have accessible units?
No, 1824 Queens Way - does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Queens Way - have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Queens Way - has units with dishwashers.
