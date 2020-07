Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible basketball court carport gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

Finding available Vista, California Apartments has just gotten even easier. Situated in a charming environment, Softwind Point Apartments is a quiet and comfortable gated community. Our ideal location places you within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment. Softwind Point also provides easy access to major freeways, for all your commuting needs. Whatever your pleasure, Softwind Point Apartments is conveniently close. Living in Vista does not get any better than this.



At Softwind Point, we know you’ll be pleased with the spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans that we offer. Each apartment home features a fully equipped kitchen, air conditioning, and generous closet space. Softwind Point Apartments is the standard of luxury, convenience and style in San Diego apartment home living.



Take a leisurely stroll around our attractively landscaped grounds or enjoy a refreshing dip in our sparkling pool – it’s all here for your comfort and peace of mind. At Softwind Po