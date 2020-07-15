All apartments in Thousand Oaks
Find more places like 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Thousand Oaks, CA
/
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:06 PM

351 Chestnut Hill Court #16

351 Chestnut Hill Court · (805) 587-4465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Thousand Oaks
See all
Central Thousand Oaks
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

351 Chestnut Hill Court, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 514 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom!

This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom closet organizers flooring and appliances. Rent includes trash, internet and basic cable and HOA dues. The community offers a great clubhouse with library/game area and fireplace. Exercise rooms, banquet/meeting room, pool, spa, barbecue and shuffleboard. Hiking trails with the Conejo Valley Botanical Gardens just above. Short distance to the Oaks Mall.
Tenant only pays water and electricity. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Non smoking community. Available August 1st.

(RLNE5889324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 have any available units?
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Thousand Oaks, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Thousand Oaks Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 have?
Some of 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 currently offering any rent specials?
351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 pet-friendly?
Yes, 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 is pet friendly.
Does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 offer parking?
Yes, 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 offers parking.
Does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 have a pool?
Yes, 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 has a pool.
Does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 have accessible units?
No, 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 does not have accessible units.
Does 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 351 Chestnut Hill Court #16?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westlake Canyon Apartments
2338 Fountain Crest Ln
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Casa Oaks
2088 W Hillcrest Dr
Thousand Oaks, CA 91320
Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza
235 N Conejo School Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
eaves Thousand Oaks
351 Hodencamp Rd
Thousand Oaks, CA 91360
Arrive Thousand Oaks Apartments
1394 E Hillcrest Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo
81 Maegan Pl
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
Yolo East
1801 Los Feliz Drive
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362
The Knolls Apartment Homes
2544 Vista Wood Cir
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Similar Pages

Thousand Oaks 1 BedroomsThousand Oaks 2 Bedrooms
Thousand Oaks Apartments with BalconyThousand Oaks Dog Friendly Apartments
Thousand Oaks Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CASanta Monica, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAOxnard, CAVentura, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CA
Camarillo, CAWest Hollywood, CAAlhambra, CANorwalk, CAPalmdale, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North RanchCentral Thousand Oaks
Lang RanchWestlake
Rancho Conejo

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
University of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity