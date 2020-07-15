Amenities

351 Chestnut Hill Court #16 Available 08/01/20 55+ community, gorgeous 1 bed 1 bath studio - 55+ community, studio unit completely remodeled from top to bottom!



This is a ground floor unit, with 1 assigned carport parking space close by. Newly remodeled kitchen, bathroom closet organizers flooring and appliances. Rent includes trash, internet and basic cable and HOA dues. The community offers a great clubhouse with library/game area and fireplace. Exercise rooms, banquet/meeting room, pool, spa, barbecue and shuffleboard. Hiking trails with the Conejo Valley Botanical Gardens just above. Short distance to the Oaks Mall.

Tenant only pays water and electricity. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Located at the end of a quiet cul de sac. Well behaved pet will be considered with increased deposit. Non smoking community. Available August 1st.



