Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center carport parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Thousand Oaks Plaza features abundant closet space, high ceilings, spacious floor plans, and a complete full-size appliance package. Just a short distance from The Lakes at the Promenade and The Oaks Mall, this fabulous location in the heart of a residential neighborhood features nearby schools, parks, golfing, shopping and more. Community Amenities include a fitness center with cardio and weight machines, resort style pool, and complimentary WiFi.