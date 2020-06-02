142 Jeranios Court

Amenities

Immaculate, upgraded townhome in central Thousand Oaks, near Civic Arts Plaza, The Lakes, and Gardens of the World. Easy access to 23 or 101 Fwy. This kitchen is a chef's dream! Custom cabinets with pull-outs and built-ins. Island with stainless steel top. Fireplace in living room has gas starter with glass rocks. Newer carpet and wood-like flooring throughout. Ceiling fans, recessed lighting, new HVAC system, Nest thermostat. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and microwave included. Tenant toreimburse landlord monthly for water, sewer, gas, electric and internet due to security system and internet in garage. Landlord requires great credit, renter's insurance, no pets and no smokers. Available now!