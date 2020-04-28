943 LINCOLN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Spanish Townhouse located just south of Montana and blocks from the beach & shops. very private and quiet. Spacious master suite with walking closet the 2nd bedroom with bath upstairs and a small 3rd bedroom with closet and bath down stairs that can be use as office or maid. Large living room open to the beautiful and remodeled kitchen with fireplace and sautillo floors. Great ground floor unit with private and gated patio, laundry room, & common sundeck.gated area with 3 parking spaces.please text for showing