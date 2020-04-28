All apartments in Santa Monica
Santa Monica, CA
943 LINCOLN
Last updated July 8 2019 at 2:24 PM

943 LINCOLN

943 Lincoln Blvd · No Longer Available
Santa Monica
Wilshire-Montana
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

943 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful Spanish Townhouse located just south of Montana and blocks from the beach & shops. very private and quiet. Spacious master suite with walking closet the 2nd bedroom with bath upstairs and a small 3rd bedroom with closet and bath down stairs that can be use as office or maid. Large living room open to the beautiful and remodeled kitchen with fireplace and sautillo floors. Great ground floor unit with private and gated patio, laundry room, & common sundeck.gated area with 3 parking spaces.please text for showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 LINCOLN have any available units?
943 LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 943 LINCOLN have?
Some of 943 LINCOLN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
943 LINCOLN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 943 LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 943 LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 943 LINCOLN offers parking.
Does 943 LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 943 LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 943 LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 943 LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 943 LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 943 LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 943 LINCOLN has units with dishwashers.
Does 943 LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 943 LINCOLN does not have units with air conditioning.
