938 15th St

just a short walk to all the shops and restaurants on Montana Avenue! Whole Foods Market and Vons Market are also nearby. This light and bright rear upper one bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors. The unit has new paint, new bathtub glazing and new attic insulation. Amenities include; a refrigerator, gas stove, vertical blinds, one uncovered parking space, lots of closet and storage space, eat-in kitchen, and a laundry room on-site. This 5-unit building has a house in the front and four units in the rear. Owner pays for water, trash & gardener. No Smoking. No Pets. One-year minimum lease, $2,499 monthly rent, $2,699 Security Deposit. Available Now!