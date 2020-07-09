All apartments in Santa Monica
Location

938 15th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
bathtub
range
refrigerator
just a short walk to all the shops and restaurants on Montana Avenue! Whole Foods Market and Vons Market are also nearby. This light and bright rear upper one bedroom apartment has beautiful hardwood floors. The unit has new paint, new bathtub glazing and new attic insulation. Amenities include; a refrigerator, gas stove, vertical blinds, one uncovered parking space, lots of closet and storage space, eat-in kitchen, and a laundry room on-site. This 5-unit building has a house in the front and four units in the rear. Owner pays for water, trash & gardener. No Smoking. No Pets. One-year minimum lease, $2,499 monthly rent, $2,699 Security Deposit. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 15th St have any available units?
938 15th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 938 15th St have?
Some of 938 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
938 15th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 938 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 938 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 938 15th St offers parking.
Does 938 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 15th St have a pool?
No, 938 15th St does not have a pool.
Does 938 15th St have accessible units?
No, 938 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 938 15th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 15th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 938 15th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 938 15th St does not have units with air conditioning.

