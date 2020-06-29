933 6th St Unit 8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

$500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT!



Move-in ready apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a fantastic location! It's a few minutes away from schools, shopping, the Promenade, Montana, the Pier, the beach and everything Santa Monica has to offer.



This apartment also features bright interiors, with hardwood floors althroughout the great room, arched entry ways, and a huge kitchen with breakfast counter, and a complete suite of appliances.



There's also a private balcony with a great view of the neighborhood surrounded by palm trees.



For your laundry needs, the apartment complex has coin operated washer and dryer. No need to run to the nearest laundromat.



Pets allowed: cats



Walkscore: 89

Bikescore: 83



Nearest Parks: Lincoln Park, Palisades Park Rose Garden and Palisades Park



Nearest Rail Lines:

Metro Expo Line (806) 0.9 miles



Nearest Bus lines:

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey 0.1 miles

9 Pacific Palisades 0.2 miles



(RLNE4515186)