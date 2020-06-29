933 6th St Unit 8

Amenities
$500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT!
Move-in ready apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a fantastic location! It's a few minutes away from schools, shopping, the Promenade, Montana, the Pier, the beach and everything Santa Monica has to offer.
This apartment also features bright interiors, with hardwood floors althroughout the great room, arched entry ways, and a huge kitchen with breakfast counter, and a complete suite of appliances.
There's also a private balcony with a great view of the neighborhood surrounded by palm trees.
For your laundry needs, the apartment complex has coin operated washer and dryer. No need to run to the nearest laundromat.
Pets allowed: cats
Walkscore: 89
Bikescore: 83
Nearest Parks: Lincoln Park, Palisades Park Rose Garden and Palisades Park
Nearest Rail Lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) 0.9 miles
Nearest Bus lines:
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey 0.1 miles
9 Pacific Palisades 0.2 miles
(RLNE4515186)