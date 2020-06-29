All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

933 6th St Unit 8

933 6th St · No Longer Available
Location

933 6th St, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
$500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT!

Move-in ready apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a fantastic location! It's a few minutes away from schools, shopping, the Promenade, Montana, the Pier, the beach and everything Santa Monica has to offer.

This apartment also features bright interiors, with hardwood floors althroughout the great room, arched entry ways, and a huge kitchen with breakfast counter, and a complete suite of appliances.

There's also a private balcony with a great view of the neighborhood surrounded by palm trees.

For your laundry needs, the apartment complex has coin operated washer and dryer. No need to run to the nearest laundromat.

Pets allowed: cats

Walkscore: 89
Bikescore: 83

Nearest Parks: Lincoln Park, Palisades Park Rose Garden and Palisades Park

Nearest Rail Lines:
Metro Expo Line (806) 0.9 miles

Nearest Bus lines:
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey 0.1 miles
9 Pacific Palisades 0.2 miles

(RLNE4515186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

