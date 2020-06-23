All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

922 LINCOLN

922 Lincoln Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

922 Lincoln Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, two-story townhouse situated in a quiet, controlled access complex in a fantastic Santa Monica location! Large living room features gleaminghardwood floors, a cozy fireplace and direct access to a private patio. Updated kitchen boasts sparkling countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. In unit washer / dryer hook-ups. Two side-by-side parking spaces in a gated, community garage. Conveniently located just blocks from Montana Avenue and many wonderful shops and restaurants. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 LINCOLN have any available units?
922 LINCOLN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 922 LINCOLN have?
Some of 922 LINCOLN's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 LINCOLN currently offering any rent specials?
922 LINCOLN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 LINCOLN pet-friendly?
No, 922 LINCOLN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 922 LINCOLN offer parking?
Yes, 922 LINCOLN does offer parking.
Does 922 LINCOLN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 922 LINCOLN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 LINCOLN have a pool?
No, 922 LINCOLN does not have a pool.
Does 922 LINCOLN have accessible units?
No, 922 LINCOLN does not have accessible units.
Does 922 LINCOLN have units with dishwashers?
No, 922 LINCOLN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 922 LINCOLN have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 LINCOLN does not have units with air conditioning.
