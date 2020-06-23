922 LINCOLN

Amenities

Spacious, two-story townhouse situated in a quiet, controlled access complex in a fantastic Santa Monica location! Large living room features gleaminghardwood floors, a cozy fireplace and direct access to a private patio. Updated kitchen boasts sparkling countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and plenty of storage space. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings, an en suite bathroom and a walk-in closet. In unit washer / dryer hook-ups. Two side-by-side parking spaces in a gated, community garage. Conveniently located just blocks from Montana Avenue and many wonderful shops and restaurants. No pets!