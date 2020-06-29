All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 3 2020 at 12:47 PM

901 5th St H

901 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

901 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Modern Townhome near the Beach - Property Id: 183381

This beautifully remodeled townhome located 5 blocks away from the beach with 2 gated garage parking spots and 2 private terrace is perfect for a small family, out of town executive and/or roommates.

*Could be provided fully or partially furnished)

Available Dec 1st
Asking $6500.00/mth
Deposit depending on tenant(s) qualifications.
12 month lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183381
Property Id 183381

(RLNE5381044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 5th St H have any available units?
901 5th St H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 901 5th St H have?
Some of 901 5th St H's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 5th St H currently offering any rent specials?
901 5th St H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 5th St H pet-friendly?
No, 901 5th St H is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 901 5th St H offer parking?
Yes, 901 5th St H offers parking.
Does 901 5th St H have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 5th St H offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 5th St H have a pool?
No, 901 5th St H does not have a pool.
Does 901 5th St H have accessible units?
No, 901 5th St H does not have accessible units.
Does 901 5th St H have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 5th St H has units with dishwashers.
Does 901 5th St H have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 5th St H does not have units with air conditioning.

