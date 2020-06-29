901 5th St H

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Modern Townhome near the Beach - Property Id: 183381



This beautifully remodeled townhome located 5 blocks away from the beach with 2 gated garage parking spots and 2 private terrace is perfect for a small family, out of town executive and/or roommates.



*Could be provided fully or partially furnished)



Available Dec 1st

Asking $6500.00/mth

Deposit depending on tenant(s) qualifications.

12 month lease

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183381

