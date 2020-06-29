901 5th St H

Amenities
Modern Townhome near the Beach - Property Id: 183381
This beautifully remodeled townhome located 5 blocks away from the beach with 2 gated garage parking spots and 2 private terrace is perfect for a small family, out of town executive and/or roommates.
*Could be provided fully or partially furnished)
Available Dec 1st
Asking $6500.00/mth
Deposit depending on tenant(s) qualifications.
12 month lease
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/183381
Property Id 183381
(RLNE5381044)