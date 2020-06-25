All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM

838 10TH Street

838 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

838 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Mediterranean Townhouse built in 2002, close to Montana Avenue shops & restaurants. Featuring wood floors on the first level, crown moldings, spacious living room opens through French doors to a private patio with fountain. Dining area is currently set up as a den. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. High ceilings throughout. Master suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious bath featuring separate tub and shower, and dual sinks. Direct entry to side-by-side parking. Washer/dryer, TVs included. Will consider a 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 10TH Street have any available units?
838 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 838 10TH Street have?
Some of 838 10TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
838 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 838 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 838 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 838 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 838 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 838 10TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 838 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 838 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 838 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 838 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 838 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 838 10TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 838 10TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
