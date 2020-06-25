838 10TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Mediterranean Townhouse built in 2002, close to Montana Avenue shops & restaurants. Featuring wood floors on the first level, crown moldings, spacious living room opens through French doors to a private patio with fountain. Dining area is currently set up as a den. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops and custom cabinetry. High ceilings throughout. Master suite with large walk-in closet and luxurious bath featuring separate tub and shower, and dual sinks. Direct entry to side-by-side parking. Washer/dryer, TVs included. Will consider a 6 month lease.