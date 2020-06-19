All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

837 11th Street

837 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

837 11th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

granite counters
carport
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming one bedroom, one bath condo located 1/2 block from Montana with covered carport. Experience beach living in the heart of Santa Monica. Wonderful floorpan with spacious living room, dining room and upgraded kitchen with granite counters, white kitchen cabinets and tile flooring. Other amenities include gorgeous flooring, plantation shutters, crown moulding, neutral paint, community laundry and more. Excellent location situated between Wilshire Blvd and Montana Blvd, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, 3rd Street Promenade and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 11th Street have any available units?
837 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 837 11th Street have?
Some of 837 11th Street's amenities include granite counters, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
837 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 837 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 837 11th Street offer parking?
Yes, 837 11th Street offers parking.
Does 837 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 837 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 11th Street have a pool?
No, 837 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 837 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 837 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 837 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 837 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 837 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

