837 11th Street

Charming one bedroom, one bath condo located 1/2 block from Montana with covered carport. Experience beach living in the heart of Santa Monica. Wonderful floorpan with spacious living room, dining room and upgraded kitchen with granite counters, white kitchen cabinets and tile flooring. Other amenities include gorgeous flooring, plantation shutters, crown moulding, neutral paint, community laundry and more. Excellent location situated between Wilshire Blvd and Montana Blvd, walking distance to shopping, restaurants, 3rd Street Promenade and beaches.