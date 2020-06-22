833 10TH Street

Amenities

The owner has reduced the price in the spirit of the fire victims and will look at less than a year lease. Coveted location just South of Santa Monica 90402 Homes and Estates. Top Floor 2 BR + 2 BA + dining room and patio. New hardwood floors in the living room, dining and hallway. Entry closet. Fireplace in the living room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, All stainless steel stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator and a garbage disposal. Spacious Bedrooms with ample closets. Extra Closet in Hall. Could store surfboards etc. Roof Deck for quiet enjoyment. Laundry Room with 4 washers and dryers. A few seconds to trendy Montana Ave. Shopping, Dining Galleries and AERO theater. N.of 10 Freeway and New Metro. Just a few Blocks to Palisades Park, Bike Path, Sand and Surf. Cool Ocean Breezes. 3rd St. Promenade, SM Place and the Fairmont Hotel is just a few blocks away. Newer double pane windows. Cable and internet ready.