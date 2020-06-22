All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

833 10TH Street

833 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

833 10th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

The owner has reduced the price in the spirit of the fire victims and will look at less than a year lease. Coveted location just South of Santa Monica 90402 Homes and Estates. Top Floor 2 BR + 2 BA + dining room and patio. New hardwood floors in the living room, dining and hallway. Entry closet. Fireplace in the living room. Kitchen with granite counter tops, All stainless steel stove, oven, microwave, refrigerator and a garbage disposal. Spacious Bedrooms with ample closets. Extra Closet in Hall. Could store surfboards etc. Roof Deck for quiet enjoyment. Laundry Room with 4 washers and dryers. A few seconds to trendy Montana Ave. Shopping, Dining Galleries and AERO theater. N.of 10 Freeway and New Metro. Just a few Blocks to Palisades Park, Bike Path, Sand and Surf. Cool Ocean Breezes. 3rd St. Promenade, SM Place and the Fairmont Hotel is just a few blocks away. Newer double pane windows. Cable and internet ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 10TH Street have any available units?
833 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 833 10TH Street have?
Some of 833 10TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
833 10TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 833 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 833 10TH Street offer parking?
No, 833 10TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 833 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 10TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 833 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 833 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 833 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 833 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 10TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 833 10TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 10TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
