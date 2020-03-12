All apartments in Santa Monica
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
710 21st Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

710 21st Street

710 21st Street · (818) 406-8214
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

710 21st Street, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,888

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2146 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Nestled in one of the most sought- after neighborhoods of Santa Monica, This spectacular House with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will capture even the most sophisticated Tenant at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled . Boast many recent upgrades :A great dining area, a large living room with fireplace , family room off the kitchen, Hard wood floor. recess lighting and crown molding throughout, and so much more. The Huge kitchen was completely redone with custom cabinets. granite countertops and SS Appliances ,and breakfast area. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, gorgeous master bathroom with stand shower, Each bedroom has its own bathroom like 3 master bedrooms. There is another bonus room off the master bedroom. you could use it as fourth bedroom .Paradise back yard with pool , and patio, great for entertainment. two-car garage, Laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer, Don't miss this great opportunity ; it wont last long. Walk to ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 21st Street have any available units?
710 21st Street has a unit available for $7,888 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 710 21st Street have?
Some of 710 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
710 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 710 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 710 21st Street offer parking?
Yes, 710 21st Street does offer parking.
Does 710 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 21st Street have a pool?
Yes, 710 21st Street has a pool.
Does 710 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 710 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 710 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 710 21st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 710 21st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
