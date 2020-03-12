710 21st Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Nestled in one of the most sought- after neighborhoods of Santa Monica, This spectacular House with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms will capture even the most sophisticated Tenant at the first sight. This turnkey House . completely remodeled . Boast many recent upgrades :A great dining area, a large living room with fireplace , family room off the kitchen, Hard wood floor. recess lighting and crown molding throughout, and so much more. The Huge kitchen was completely redone with custom cabinets. granite countertops and SS Appliances ,and breakfast area. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet, gorgeous master bathroom with stand shower, Each bedroom has its own bathroom like 3 master bedrooms. There is another bonus room off the master bedroom. you could use it as fourth bedroom .Paradise back yard with pool , and patio, great for entertainment. two-car garage, Laundry room off the kitchen with washer and dryer, Don't miss this great opportunity ; it wont last long. Walk to ocean.