660 MARINE Street

Spacious Santa Monica beach house featuring high ceilings, a welcoming floorplan, loads of natural light, a picket fenced front yard and a huge backyard with storage garage. The open living, dining and kitchen areas on the main level are finished with natural hardwood flooring and are centered on a beautiful custom stone fireplace. The fully equipped chef's kitchen with all stainless appliances includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and a microwave. French doors open out to a custom deck and large private yard with multiple seating areas, perfect for al fresco dining, relaxing in the sun or entertaining guests. Dual master suites. One up and one down. Downstairs bathroom is finished in Utah sandstone with shower/tub and is also equipped with a well-organized laundry area. Upstairs find a huge walk-in closet, en-suite bath, and architectural pitched ceilings. Seconds to main street, Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach! Enjoy Westside living at its finest. AVAILABLE NOW!