All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 660 MARINE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
660 MARINE Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:37 PM

660 MARINE Street

660 Marine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

660 Marine Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Santa Monica beach house featuring high ceilings, a welcoming floorplan, loads of natural light, a picket fenced front yard and a huge backyard with storage garage. The open living, dining and kitchen areas on the main level are finished with natural hardwood flooring and are centered on a beautiful custom stone fireplace. The fully equipped chef's kitchen with all stainless appliances includes range, refrigerator, dishwasher and a microwave. French doors open out to a custom deck and large private yard with multiple seating areas, perfect for al fresco dining, relaxing in the sun or entertaining guests. Dual master suites. One up and one down. Downstairs bathroom is finished in Utah sandstone with shower/tub and is also equipped with a well-organized laundry area. Upstairs find a huge walk-in closet, en-suite bath, and architectural pitched ceilings. Seconds to main street, Abbot Kinney, Rose Ave and the beach! Enjoy Westside living at its finest. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 MARINE Street have any available units?
660 MARINE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 660 MARINE Street have?
Some of 660 MARINE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 660 MARINE Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 MARINE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 MARINE Street pet-friendly?
No, 660 MARINE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 660 MARINE Street offer parking?
Yes, 660 MARINE Street offers parking.
Does 660 MARINE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 660 MARINE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 MARINE Street have a pool?
No, 660 MARINE Street does not have a pool.
Does 660 MARINE Street have accessible units?
No, 660 MARINE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 MARINE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 660 MARINE Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 660 MARINE Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 MARINE Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSanta Monica 2 Bedroom Apartments
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Apartments
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles