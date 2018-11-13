All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 639 Bay Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
639 Bay Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

639 Bay Street

639 Bay Street · (424) 442-9153
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

639 Bay Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 639 Bay Street · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Snazzy 2bed 2bath Just 6 Blocks to the Beach! - Wonderful Location! Just updated! Only 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks to Main street, west of Lincoln- minutes to 3rd Street Promenade, Main Street, the Santa Monica Pier, Farmers' Market, Expo Line metro to DTLA. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the ground floor, has beautiful new hard wood and tile floors and great bathroom finishes. Lots of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows. Modern ceiling fans in each bedroom. Lovely washer and dryer inside unit. Great remodeled kitchen with black stone counter tops, and high-end appliances. Electric range, electric oven. Closet space in each bedroom and off living room. Sweet private patio, with fountain and artificial grass!

Gated Condo Complex with two side by side designated parking and 4 dedicated exterior storage bins.

A great paddle tennis court, heated swimming pool perfect for laps, and hot tub, barbecue areas, large spacious sundeck furnished for great lounge and dining relaxation. Large deck over parking area for common use.

Peaceful complex- only 16 units!

Rent includes water and Spectrum basic cable (all the regular channels, then you can add HBO, etc. and you can add internet to your basic. And now they have a great phone deal. Unlimited texts calls WiFi etc for $45 a month.).

Solar panels on the roof mitigate electricity costs!

Take a 3-D virtual tour now! Here's the link to our 3-D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9E7mS9NTz2d

(RLNE5834281)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 Bay Street have any available units?
639 Bay Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 639 Bay Street have?
Some of 639 Bay Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 Bay Street currently offering any rent specials?
639 Bay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 Bay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 639 Bay Street is pet friendly.
Does 639 Bay Street offer parking?
Yes, 639 Bay Street does offer parking.
Does 639 Bay Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 Bay Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 Bay Street have a pool?
Yes, 639 Bay Street has a pool.
Does 639 Bay Street have accessible units?
No, 639 Bay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 639 Bay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 639 Bay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 639 Bay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 639 Bay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 639 Bay Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Vintage at 425 Broadway
425 Broadway - Suite B
Santa Monica, CA 90401
2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Ocean Palms & Palisades
950 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Bixby
1502 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity