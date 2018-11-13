639 Bay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

Snazzy 2bed 2bath Just 6 Blocks to the Beach! - Wonderful Location! Just updated! Only 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks to Main street, west of Lincoln- minutes to 3rd Street Promenade, Main Street, the Santa Monica Pier, Farmers' Market, Expo Line metro to DTLA. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath on the ground floor, has beautiful new hard wood and tile floors and great bathroom finishes. Lots of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows. Modern ceiling fans in each bedroom. Lovely washer and dryer inside unit. Great remodeled kitchen with black stone counter tops, and high-end appliances. Electric range, electric oven. Closet space in each bedroom and off living room. Sweet private patio, with fountain and artificial grass!



Gated Condo Complex with two side by side designated parking and 4 dedicated exterior storage bins.



A great paddle tennis court, heated swimming pool perfect for laps, and hot tub, barbecue areas, large spacious sundeck furnished for great lounge and dining relaxation. Large deck over parking area for common use.



Peaceful complex- only 16 units!



Rent includes water and Spectrum basic cable (all the regular channels, then you can add HBO, etc. and you can add internet to your basic. And now they have a great phone deal. Unlimited texts calls WiFi etc for $45 a month.).



Solar panels on the roof mitigate electricity costs!



Take a 3-D virtual tour now! Here's the link to our 3-D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=9E7mS9NTz2d



(RLNE5834281)