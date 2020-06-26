All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated September 22 2019 at 8:55 AM

444 Wilshire Boulevard

444 Wilshire Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

444 Wilshire Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
Ashbury Garden Studio has been thoughtfully renovated to provide maximum comfort in a small space. The studio has a spacious living space with a gas fireplace and a full kitchen. There is an eating area and small desk. The bathroom is fairly large and has a bathtub. The bed lies in a sleeping alcove. There is a full bank of windows in the living room, providing ample natural light. Just outside the unit there is a large patio and BBQ available.

Its an easy walk to charming Cole Valley or the eastern edge Golden Gate Park, and public transportation is just a block away. Enjoy your next visit in an exciting San Francisco neighborhood at our Ashbury Garden Studio.

Amenities:

WiFi
Gas Fireplace
Big Screen TV
Hair Dryer
Full Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have any available units?
444 Wilshire Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have?
Some of 444 Wilshire Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Wilshire Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
444 Wilshire Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Wilshire Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard offer parking?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have a pool?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 444 Wilshire Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Wilshire Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Wilshire Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
