444 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities
Ashbury Garden Studio has been thoughtfully renovated to provide maximum comfort in a small space. The studio has a spacious living space with a gas fireplace and a full kitchen. There is an eating area and small desk. The bathroom is fairly large and has a bathtub. The bed lies in a sleeping alcove. There is a full bank of windows in the living room, providing ample natural light. Just outside the unit there is a large patio and BBQ available.
Its an easy walk to charming Cole Valley or the eastern edge Golden Gate Park, and public transportation is just a block away. Enjoy your next visit in an exciting San Francisco neighborhood at our Ashbury Garden Studio.
WiFi
Gas Fireplace
Big Screen TV
Hair Dryer
Full Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher