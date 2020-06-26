444 Wilshire Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access

Ashbury Garden Studio has been thoughtfully renovated to provide maximum comfort in a small space. The studio has a spacious living space with a gas fireplace and a full kitchen. There is an eating area and small desk. The bathroom is fairly large and has a bathtub. The bed lies in a sleeping alcove. There is a full bank of windows in the living room, providing ample natural light. Just outside the unit there is a large patio and BBQ available.



Its an easy walk to charming Cole Valley or the eastern edge Golden Gate Park, and public transportation is just a block away. Enjoy your next visit in an exciting San Francisco neighborhood at our Ashbury Garden Studio.



Amenities:



WiFi

Gas Fireplace

Big Screen TV

Hair Dryer

Full Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher