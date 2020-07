Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

just 3 blocks to the Ocean and 3rd Street Promenade. Close to all the shops and trendy restaurants. Large, bright, upper 3 bedroom / 2 bath apartment. Contemporary building with a beautiful courtyard (20 unit building). The unit features new carpet floors, large kitchen, stove, dishwasher, large windows throughout and laundry room on site. One assigned parking space in shared garage. No smoking. One- year lease $4,195 monthly rent, $4,395 security deposit.