Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
3108 5TH Street
Last updated June 8 2019 at 11:08 AM

3108 5TH Street

3108 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3108 5th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
bbq/grill
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
This California, boho chic, fully furnished home is located in the heart of Santa Monica. All you need to do is bring your suitcase and start to enjoy Southern California living at its finest. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus office/bedroom Mid Century home featuring an open concept drenched in natural light. Formal living room & dining room. As you sit in the family room, enjoy the mountain views and picturesque tree house vibes. Large kitchen and large laundry room. Fenced in expansive front yard. The backyard offers an outdoor dining area with barbecue and herb garden. This house provides the perfect oasis for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Walking distance to Rose Avenue's incredible restaurants. A bike ride to the beach and Abbott Kinney, considered to be the chicest block in America lined with international stores and exquisite cuisine. This house is not to be missed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3108 5TH Street have any available units?
3108 5TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 3108 5TH Street have?
Some of 3108 5TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3108 5TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3108 5TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3108 5TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3108 5TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 3108 5TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3108 5TH Street offers parking.
Does 3108 5TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3108 5TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3108 5TH Street have a pool?
No, 3108 5TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3108 5TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3108 5TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3108 5TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3108 5TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3108 5TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3108 5TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
