3108 5TH Street

This California, boho chic, fully furnished home is located in the heart of Santa Monica. All you need to do is bring your suitcase and start to enjoy Southern California living at its finest. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus office/bedroom Mid Century home featuring an open concept drenched in natural light. Formal living room & dining room. As you sit in the family room, enjoy the mountain views and picturesque tree house vibes. Large kitchen and large laundry room. Fenced in expansive front yard. The backyard offers an outdoor dining area with barbecue and herb garden. This house provides the perfect oasis for indoor/outdoor living and entertaining. Walking distance to Rose Avenue's incredible restaurants. A bike ride to the beach and Abbott Kinney, considered to be the chicest block in America lined with international stores and exquisite cuisine. This house is not to be missed.