2225 Montana Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated furnished

Awesome updated home in north of Montana Ave. Beautiful modern and warm lighting, kitchen with granite counters, marble bathroom, living room maple hardwood floor, stone tile windows are newly upgraded. Located in desired school district (2 minutes walking to Franklin Elementary, 18 minutes walking to Lincoln Middle school). Close to Santa Monica Library, Whole Foods Market, and Montana's trendy shops, restaurants, and gyms. There is one parking garage. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Furnished or unfurnished. Must See! contact agent DeDe Hsu 310-722-9222 for more info.