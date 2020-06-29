All apartments in Santa Monica
2225 Montana Avenue

2225 Montana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2225 Montana Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
North of Montana

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome updated home in north of Montana Ave. Beautiful modern and warm lighting, kitchen with granite counters, marble bathroom, living room maple hardwood floor, stone tile windows are newly upgraded. Located in desired school district (2 minutes walking to Franklin Elementary, 18 minutes walking to Lincoln Middle school). Close to Santa Monica Library, Whole Foods Market, and Montana's trendy shops, restaurants, and gyms. There is one parking garage. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. Furnished or unfurnished. Must See! contact agent DeDe Hsu 310-722-9222 for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2225 Montana Avenue have any available units?
2225 Montana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 2225 Montana Avenue have?
Some of 2225 Montana Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2225 Montana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2225 Montana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2225 Montana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2225 Montana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 2225 Montana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2225 Montana Avenue offers parking.
Does 2225 Montana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2225 Montana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2225 Montana Avenue have a pool?
No, 2225 Montana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2225 Montana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2225 Montana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2225 Montana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2225 Montana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2225 Montana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2225 Montana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

