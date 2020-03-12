201 OCEAN Avenue

Amenities

This meticulously redone Terrace Level unit features a brand new Marble bathroom with chrome fixtures. New white Oak wood floors, a Top of the Line California Closet in the Master and an office nook that could be converted into another closet. Spacious professionally decorated patio with Hedge Walls. Located in Santa Monica's most prestigious Full Service Building. Enjoy the Ocean Front views as you valet park. 24 Hour full service teamed with a doorman and front desk staff, this Hotel-like Condo experience is truly One of a Kind. The building features a newly updated state of the art Fitness Center with showers, Saunas, a stunning oceanfront deck with a giant pool and hot tub, private meeting rooms and a banquet room for residents. Close to the Beach, Hiking Trails and only minutes from the best restaurants on Ocean Ave and shopping on Montana, there is just nothing like life at 201 Ocean.