All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 201 OCEAN Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
201 OCEAN Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:58 PM

201 OCEAN Avenue

201 Ocean Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
North of Montana
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 Ocean Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90402
North of Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
pool
hot tub
sauna
valet service
This meticulously redone Terrace Level unit features a brand new Marble bathroom with chrome fixtures. New white Oak wood floors, a Top of the Line California Closet in the Master and an office nook that could be converted into another closet. Spacious professionally decorated patio with Hedge Walls. Located in Santa Monica's most prestigious Full Service Building. Enjoy the Ocean Front views as you valet park. 24 Hour full service teamed with a doorman and front desk staff, this Hotel-like Condo experience is truly One of a Kind. The building features a newly updated state of the art Fitness Center with showers, Saunas, a stunning oceanfront deck with a giant pool and hot tub, private meeting rooms and a banquet room for residents. Close to the Beach, Hiking Trails and only minutes from the best restaurants on Ocean Ave and shopping on Montana, there is just nothing like life at 201 Ocean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have any available units?
201 OCEAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 201 OCEAN Avenue have?
Some of 201 OCEAN Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 OCEAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
201 OCEAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 OCEAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue offer parking?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue has a pool.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 OCEAN Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 OCEAN Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 OCEAN Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AO Santa Monica Apartments
2200 Colorado Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at Avo
1446 Yale Street
Santa Monica, CA 90404
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sway
525 Broadway
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Avalon Santa Monica on Main
2000 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1427
1427 7th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles