1809 Michigan Avenue.

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance internet access

Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica.



The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home. A kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal. Includes brand new washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and wall heating installed for your convenience. The exterior has a backyard and a completely landscaped front and side yard.



Off-street parking is available.

This is a pet-friendly home, the owner will allow small pets. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BLWmwLqk3ST



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Virginia Avenue Park, Gandara Park, and.Broadway Park



The property’s Walk Score is 77/100 and Bike Score is 92/100. This is a Very Walkable location and a Biker’s Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or a bike.



