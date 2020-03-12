All apartments in Santa Monica
1809 Michigan Avenue.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

1809 Michigan Avenue

1809 Michigan Ave · (408) 917-0430
Location

1809 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus a $500 move in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Avail a 25% off on your first full month's rent if you sign a lease on or before June 19,2020.

Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica.

The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home. A kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal. Includes brand new washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and wall heating installed for your convenience. The exterior has a backyard and a completely landscaped front and side yard.

Additional Details:
Off-street parking is available.
This is a pet-friendly home, the owner will allow small pets. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BLWmwLqk3ST

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Virginia Avenue Park, Gandara Park, and.Broadway Park

The property’s Walk Score is 77/100 and Bike Score is 92/100. This is a Very Walkable location and a Biker’s Paradise so most errands can be accomplished on foot or a bike.

(RLNE5730510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

