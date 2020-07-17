All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 1809 Michigan Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
1809 Michigan Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1809 Michigan Ave

1809 Michigan Ave · (619) 315-6816
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Pico
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1809 Michigan Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $5300 · Avail. now

$5,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Gorgeous 3 BD 3 BA - Property Id: 258233

Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica. The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home. A kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal. Includes brand new washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and wall heating installed for your convenience. The exterior has a backyard and a completely landscaped front and side yard. Additional Details: Off-street parking is available. This is a pet-friendly home, the owner will allow small pets. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet Smoking on the property is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage. Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Virginia Avenue Park, Gandara Park, and Broadway Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1809-michigan-ave-santa-monica-ca/258233
Property Id 258233

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5956149)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Michigan Ave have any available units?
1809 Michigan Ave has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1809 Michigan Ave have?
Some of 1809 Michigan Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Michigan Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Michigan Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Michigan Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Michigan Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Michigan Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Michigan Ave offers parking.
Does 1809 Michigan Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 Michigan Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Michigan Ave have a pool?
No, 1809 Michigan Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Michigan Ave have accessible units?
No, 1809 Michigan Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Michigan Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Michigan Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 Michigan Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 Michigan Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1809 Michigan Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Living at Santa Monica
1519 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Sea Castle Apartments
1725 Ocean Front Walk
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1427 Seventh Street
1427 7th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1539
1539 4th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Citrus Suites
1915 Ocean Way
Santa Monica, CA 90405

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity