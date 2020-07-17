1809 Michigan Ave

Amenities
Pretty, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the dynamic Pico neighborhood in Santa Monica. The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors throughout the home. A kitchen is fully equipped with smooth countertops, cabinets that offer plenty of storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, gas stove, oven, microwave, and garbage disposal. Includes brand new washer and dryer, ceiling fans, and wall heating installed for your convenience. The exterior has a backyard and a completely landscaped front and side yard. Additional Details: Off-street parking is available. This is a pet-friendly home, the owner will allow small pets. There is also a pet deposit of $500/pet Smoking on the property is prohibited. Tenant is responsible for electricity, gas, cable, and internet. The landlord will cover the water, trash, and sewage. Nearby Parks: Memorial Park, Virginia Avenue Park, Gandara Park, and Broadway Park.
