Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace extra storage

1806 California Avenue is a place you can truly call home. Enter into a beautiful living room where one can work, play, or simply enjoy a relaxing setting. Spend time with friends and family by a cozy fire or create your own oasis on the large patio to enjoy during the warm summer days. The second level offers three lovely bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom suite offers high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a master bathroom with a double sink vanity and additional storage space. Enjoy the luxury of having direct access to two side-by-side parking spaces and additional storage, a powder room off of the main living space for guests, and a large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. 18th Street is just moments from fabulous local restaurants & boutiques, Whole Foods, amazing cafes, Franklin Elementary, and the beach - location, community, and quality living all in one!