Last updated March 30 2019 at 1:55 AM

1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue

1806 California Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1806 California Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1806 California Avenue is a place you can truly call home. Enter into a beautiful living room where one can work, play, or simply enjoy a relaxing setting. Spend time with friends and family by a cozy fire or create your own oasis on the large patio to enjoy during the warm summer days. The second level offers three lovely bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master bedroom suite offers high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and a master bathroom with a double sink vanity and additional storage space. Enjoy the luxury of having direct access to two side-by-side parking spaces and additional storage, a powder room off of the main living space for guests, and a large kitchen that is perfect for entertaining. 18th Street is just moments from fabulous local restaurants & boutiques, Whole Foods, amazing cafes, Franklin Elementary, and the beach - location, community, and quality living all in one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have any available units?
1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have?
Some of 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1806 CALIFORNIA Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
