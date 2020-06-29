1805 WARWICK Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill garage

Light and bright Santa Monica home with 3Bd (3rd bedroom can be used as office or den since it has 2 entry doors) and 1 bath. Updated Kitchen and Bath, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Beautiful landscaped front yard and large open backyard with avocado tree. Hardwood floors throughout. Large and deep closets. Wall of windows to show off and open up to very private backyard. Eight foot hedge surrounds backyard for quiet and privacy. Plenty of street parking with permits. Bilingual Edison Elementary School little over half a mile away. Both Trader Joe's and Whole Foods 365 approximately half a mile away. Ishihara Park with learning garden, BBQ's, picnic tables, exercise equipment, children play area is only one-two blocks away. Santa Monica Pier about 2-3 miles away. Train station and bus stops within blocks. Convenient access to the freeway. Restaurants and trendy shops just a few blocks away.