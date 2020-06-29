All apartments in Santa Monica
1805 WARWICK Avenue
1805 WARWICK Avenue

1805 Warwick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Warwick Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90404
Pico

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Light and bright Santa Monica home with 3Bd (3rd bedroom can be used as office or den since it has 2 entry doors) and 1 bath. Updated Kitchen and Bath, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer. Beautiful landscaped front yard and large open backyard with avocado tree. Hardwood floors throughout. Large and deep closets. Wall of windows to show off and open up to very private backyard. Eight foot hedge surrounds backyard for quiet and privacy. Plenty of street parking with permits. Bilingual Edison Elementary School little over half a mile away. Both Trader Joe's and Whole Foods 365 approximately half a mile away. Ishihara Park with learning garden, BBQ's, picnic tables, exercise equipment, children play area is only one-two blocks away. Santa Monica Pier about 2-3 miles away. Train station and bus stops within blocks. Convenient access to the freeway. Restaurants and trendy shops just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have any available units?
1805 WARWICK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have?
Some of 1805 WARWICK Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 WARWICK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1805 WARWICK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 WARWICK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1805 WARWICK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1805 WARWICK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1805 WARWICK Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have a pool?
No, 1805 WARWICK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1805 WARWICK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 WARWICK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1805 WARWICK Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1805 WARWICK Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

