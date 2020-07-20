149 WADSWORTH Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular, 2 Story Victorian in Prime Santa Monica! Do not miss your chance to live in this historic 6 bed, 7 bath home. Built in 1907 and known as The Hale House, this home has been impeccably maintained and decorated. Original touches have been combined with modern finishes to please discerning tenants. Every bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, fireplace and ample closet. Recently completed upgrades include refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, gourmet kitchens in both the main house and 2-story guest house. With many indoor/outdoor spaces to choose from, this home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in style! Other amenities include 2nd story deck for peek-a-boo ocean views, formal dining room, breakfast area and family room/den. Close to beautiful beaches, the famed Santa Monica Pier and Abbot Kinney Boulevard as well as the Third Street Promenade for dining and shopping. Available short term and furnished for a premium!