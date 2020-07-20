All apartments in Santa Monica
Find more places like 149 WADSWORTH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Monica, CA
/
149 WADSWORTH Avenue
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

149 WADSWORTH Avenue

149 Wadsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Monica
See all
Ocean Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

149 Wadsworth Avenue, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Ocean Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spectacular, 2 Story Victorian in Prime Santa Monica! Do not miss your chance to live in this historic 6 bed, 7 bath home. Built in 1907 and known as The Hale House, this home has been impeccably maintained and decorated. Original touches have been combined with modern finishes to please discerning tenants. Every bedroom features an en-suite bathroom, fireplace and ample closet. Recently completed upgrades include refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, gourmet kitchens in both the main house and 2-story guest house. With many indoor/outdoor spaces to choose from, this home is perfect for entertaining or relaxing in style! Other amenities include 2nd story deck for peek-a-boo ocean views, formal dining room, breakfast area and family room/den. Close to beautiful beaches, the famed Santa Monica Pier and Abbot Kinney Boulevard as well as the Third Street Promenade for dining and shopping. Available short term and furnished for a premium!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have any available units?
149 WADSWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 149 WADSWORTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 149 WADSWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
149 WADSWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 149 WADSWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 149 WADSWORTH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 149 WADSWORTH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2300 Wilshire
2300 Wilshire Boulevard
Santa Monica, CA 90403
Criterion Promenade
302 Arizona Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS Pacifico
1445 9th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1548 Sixth Street
1548 6th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
MySuite at 1539 4th Street
1539 4th Street
Santa Monica, CA 90401
425 Broadway Apartments
425 Broadway - Suite A
Santa Monica, CA 90401
Riva
1410 5th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401
NMS 1548
1548 6th St
Santa Monica, CA 90401

Similar Pages

Santa Monica 1 BedroomsSanta Monica 2 Bedrooms
Santa Monica Dog Friendly ApartmentsSanta Monica Pet Friendly Places
Santa Monica Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CA
West Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CAPalmdale, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mid CityPico
Ocean ParkWilshire Montana
Downtown Santa MonicaNorth Of Montana

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Monica CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles