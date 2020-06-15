All apartments in Santa Monica
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:27 AM

1225 Washington Ave unit 9

1225 Washington Ave · (818) 884-5155 ext. 407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1225 Washington Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Wilshire-Montana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1314 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious, 3/Bedroom, 2/Bath, Two story Condominium available for Lease in desirable Santa Monica! - Nice open floor plan with 1314/Sq. ft. of living space. This is a front facing unit surrounded with mature trees. The living room has bamboo floors and access to the front balcony. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar and stainless-steel appliances. Refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and microwave included. Good size bedrooms with carpets and generous closet spaces. 1/bedroom is downstairs, and 2/bedroom are upstairs. 1/ Car garage parking and 1/assigned parking space in front of the garage.

Excellent Location! Just minutes from the beach, restaurants, Montana Ave, Wilshire Blvd, Park and great schools! Water and Trash Service included in the Lease.

Rent: $3900
Security Deposit: $4000
Application Fee: $42

Available now!

For more information or to view this property, please call or text: 818-900-1328
DRE#: 02043086

LRS Realty and Management Inc.
DRE#01820556
"We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2377684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have any available units?
1225 Washington Ave unit 9 has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have?
Some of 1225 Washington Ave unit 9's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Washington Ave unit 9 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 offer parking?
Yes, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 does offer parking.
Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have a pool?
No, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have accessible units?
No, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1225 Washington Ave unit 9 does not have units with air conditioning.
