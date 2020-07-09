All apartments in Santa Monica
1137 26TH Street

1137 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1137 26th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Northeast Santa Monica

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in a great Santa Monica location. The spacious interior is light and bright and features refinished hardwood floors, a breakfast nook, and a beautiful kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with Ceasar stone counter tops, a gas burning stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and large windows that overlook the garden. The entire unit has been repainted and the bathroom has beautiful tile floors. This is a beautiful complex with lush landscaping and a water fountain. This is a gem that won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1137 26TH Street have any available units?
1137 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Monica, CA.
What amenities does 1137 26TH Street have?
Some of 1137 26TH Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1137 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
1137 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1137 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 1137 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Monica.
Does 1137 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 1137 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 1137 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1137 26TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1137 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 1137 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 1137 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 1137 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1137 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1137 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1137 26TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1137 26TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

