1137 26TH Street

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in a great Santa Monica location. The spacious interior is light and bright and features refinished hardwood floors, a breakfast nook, and a beautiful kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with Ceasar stone counter tops, a gas burning stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and large windows that overlook the garden. The entire unit has been repainted and the bathroom has beautiful tile floors. This is a beautiful complex with lush landscaping and a water fountain. This is a gem that won't last.