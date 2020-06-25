1123 10TH Street

Amenities

GREAT LOCATION in Santa Monica: mins to the beach & to the 3rd street promenade, urban life style: steps to SM Seafood market, shops, restaurants. Mid Century style boutique building with newer painting, security gate. The unit is located in the back, Top floor: nice & quite with hardwood flooring through out, one bedroom and one updated bathroom, sloped wood beam ceilings with outdoor balcony living space, Free community laundry only share with few units, Low monthly electricity & gas cost, offer permit street parking, "cute as a button" home is waiting for you