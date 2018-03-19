Rent Calculator
2214 S. Magnolia Ave
2214 S. Magnolia Ave
2214 Magnolia Ave
Location
2214 Magnolia Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92707
Bristol Manor
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Big Lot Santa Ana Stunner Home! - 3 Bedrooms
1 Bathroom
Big Lot
Attached Garage
PLEASE TEXT MALAKAI FOR SHOWINGS AND IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS AT 714.340.5481
(RLNE5543991)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave have any available units?
2214 S. Magnolia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Santa Ana, CA
.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Santa Ana Rent Report
.
Is 2214 S. Magnolia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2214 S. Magnolia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 S. Magnolia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave offers parking.
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave have a pool?
No, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave have accessible units?
No, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2214 S. Magnolia Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2214 S. Magnolia Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
