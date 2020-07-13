Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel extra storage oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool e-payments garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments guest parking hot tub internet access online portal smoke-free community

Welcome to Pavona Apartments by Windsor, a private sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan living. Located in downtown San Jose, this lushly landscaped courtyard haven provides a world of tranquility and modern floor plans to suit your lifestyle. Take advantage of the nearby historic Japantown with its many dining options and cultural events. Come home to our pet-friendly gated community including underground garage parking. Should you need to get around town, you have several options to get where you need to go. The light Rail and several major highways including 280, 880, 87 and 101 are easily accessible. Our newly renovated luxury apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, freshly installed carpeting and hardwood flooring, washer/dryers and more.