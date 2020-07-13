All apartments in San Jose
Pavona Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:46 PM

Pavona Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
760 N 7th St · (480) 571-0271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

760 N 7th St, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5210 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,245

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 6209 · Avail. now

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Unit 4213 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4217 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,890

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 2205 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,935

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 4307 · Avail. Sep 4

$2,945

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1056 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pavona Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Pavona Apartments by Windsor, a private sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of cosmopolitan living. Located in downtown San Jose, this lushly landscaped courtyard haven provides a world of tranquility and modern floor plans to suit your lifestyle. Take advantage of the nearby historic Japantown with its many dining options and cultural events. Come home to our pet-friendly gated community including underground garage parking. Should you need to get around town, you have several options to get where you need to go. The light Rail and several major highways including 280, 880, 87 and 101 are easily accessible. Our newly renovated luxury apartment homes feature 9-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, freshly installed carpeting and hardwood flooring, washer/dryers and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: Max 2 pets allowed
rent: $60 for one pet, $100 for two pets
restrictions: There is a two pet maximum and 100 lbs weight limit. Breed restrictions apply. Please call the office for more information.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $25-$50/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pavona Apartments have any available units?
Pavona Apartments has 13 units available starting at $2,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Pavona Apartments have?
Some of Pavona Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pavona Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Pavona Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pavona Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Pavona Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Pavona Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Pavona Apartments offers parking.
Does Pavona Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Pavona Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Pavona Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Pavona Apartments has a pool.
Does Pavona Apartments have accessible units?
No, Pavona Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Pavona Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pavona Apartments has units with dishwashers.
