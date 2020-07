Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage accessible hot tub

Set in Silicon Valley, Terra House Apartments is your ticket to modern living. We are currently in the process of changing our name from Avana Skyway to Terra House. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in south San Jose, California, boast convenient access to the Bay Area. We also offer premier community amenities and handsomely upgraded living spaces in picturesque surroundings. Cool off in our three sparkling outdoor swimming pools then retreat to your spacious apartment home to create a restaurant-quality meal in your gourmet kitchen. On the weekends, update your wardrobe at Westfield Oakridge or take a day trip to San Francisco.Luxury is at your fingertips at Terra House Apartments.