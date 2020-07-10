Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:29 AM

201 Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA with washer-dryer

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Industrial
48970 Lady Fern Common
48970 Lady Fern Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This pleasant 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont and can be rented either furnished at $3800 or

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
5352 Tacoma Cmn
5352 Tacoma Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Private Condo close to awesome school - Property Id: 305305 Next door to Forest Park elementary. Close to dumbarton bridge(84) and 880. Calm and quiet surroundings of Ardenwood historic farm. Great for families.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
4402 Macbeth Cir
4402 Macbeth Circle, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
1717 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully upgraded Single Family in Ardenwood Fremont - Property Id: 153095 Beautiful single family home in walking distance to award winning Ardenwood Elementary school. - 1717sq ft, 3 bedrooms & 1 large loft/Den, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkmont
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sundale
39084 Logan Drive
39084 Logan Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1496 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Valley
1433 Harrington St
1433 Harrington Street, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1554 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! Move in before May 15 and avail of $300 move in discount.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry-Guardino
39206 Guardino Drive 110
39206 Guardino Drive, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
693 sqft
Adobe Hills 39206 Guardino Drive 110 Fremont CA 94538 - Large living room with fireplace Fully equipped kitchen with fridge, dishwasher & electric stove Underground covered assigned parking, air conditioning. Comes with washer & dryer. Storage unit.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
39639 Leslie St
39639 Leslie Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1055 sqft
Two story corner townhome, 2 bed rooms on second floor and full bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit. close to all the shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Mission Valley
41063 Bernie St
41063 Bernie Street, Fremont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,895
2628 sqft
$4,895/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1998 Sq Footage: 2,628 sqft.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Centerville
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101
3507 Buttonwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1125 sqft
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 Available 08/07/20 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property approximate availability is 8/7/2020.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y
39450 Albany Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
991 sqft
39450 Albany Cmn - Apt Y Apt Y Available 07/15/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo near BART in Fremont, Avail 7/15, $2550/mo - Great updated condo in family-friendly community in Fremont.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708 Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Parkmont
38455 Bronson St Unit 223
38455 Bronson Street, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
950 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 15, 2020.

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Kimber-Gomes
2231 Shadow Brooke Common
2231 Shadow Brooke Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1814 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Centerville
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
East Industrial
593 Pistache Terrace
593 Pistache Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1911 sqft
Desirable 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath single family home for rent in Fremont Irvington area. - Newer single family home built in 2010. Castilleja Laurel Plan. End unit with extra side yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Warm Springs
632 Saturn Ave
632 Saturn Avenue, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1544 sqft
Ken Vasan - 510-304-6122 - Live in a nicely nurtured two-storey 3-bed house located strategically close to 680, 880 and 237 freeways and Bart station. Soak in beautiful views of the mountains from large front yard / backyard with 10+ fruit trees.

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Glenmoor
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102
4018 Central Ave, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,590
1850 sqft
4018 Central Ave. Unit 102 Available 07/25/20 $3590 / 4 BR - NICEST AND NEWEST RENTAL HOME IN CENTRAL FREMONT - Everything is so new and nice in this gorgeous central Fremont model home.

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Vineyards-Avalon
44990 Lynx Drive
44990 Lynx Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1484 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Special Offer: $600 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 13

Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Centerville
4434 Kennett Ter
4434 Kennett Ter, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
2500 sqft
3 Level sRent and lease terms negotiable for qualifying applicants --Top floor gives complete privacy with 3 bedrooms including huge master bed with walk-in closet and master bath (his & her wash) with big tub and seperate shower --Also the top

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Irvington
4463 Hyde Common Unit 114
4463 Hyde Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1243 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Modern 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor corner unit with a lot of sunlight in the Irvington neighborhood in Fremont.

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ardenwood
34610 Gucci Terrace
34610 Gucci Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
934 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Nice 2 BR/ 2 BA near Great Forest Park Elementary - Property Id: 309956 - "Commuter's Dream" Lovely, one level downstairs unit. - Fireplace, Crown Molding in Living Room, Plantation Shutters throughout the house.

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Cabrillo
36001 Cabrillo Dr.
36001 Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1148 sqft
36001 Cabrillo Dr. Available 07/15/20 Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - SF:.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Central-Downtown Fremont
3695 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA 94538
3695 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

July 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fremont Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fremont Rent Report. Fremont rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fremont rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Fremont rents decline sharply over the past month

Fremont rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fremont stand at $2,979 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,743 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fremont's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the San Francisco Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Fremont over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data, 6 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,765, while one-bedrooms go for $2,201.
    • Over the past year, Daly City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 2.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $3,310, while one-bedrooms go for $2,635.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,449; rents went down 0.8% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,195; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Fremont

    As rents have fallen significantly in Fremont, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Fremont is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Fremont's median two-bedroom rent of $3,743 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fremont fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Fremont than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Fremont is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,420
    $3,030
    -1.2%
    -2.2%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,190
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Fremont
    $2,980
    $3,740
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    0.9%
    Concord
    $2,410
    $3,030
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,630
    -0.3%
    -0.7%
    Richmond
    $2,200
    $2,770
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,610
    $3,280
    -0.3%
    2.3%
    Daly City
    $2,630
    $3,310
    -0.9%
    -2.6%
    San Mateo
    $3,540
    $4,450
    -0.8%
    -0.8%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Redwood City
    $2,790
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.5%
    San Ramon
    $2,990
    $3,760
    -0.2%
    -2.8%
    Pleasanton
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -1.3%
    -4.3%
    Union City
    $2,780
    $3,500
    -1%
    -1.9%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,460
    $3,090
    -0.7%
    0.5%
    South San Francisco
    $2,640
    $3,310
    -1.1%
    -4.6%
    Pittsburg
    $2,550
    $3,200
    0.3%
    -1.9%
    San Rafael
    $2,530
    $3,180
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Novato
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -1.4%
    -1.1%
    Dublin
    $3,030
    $3,800
    -0.6%
    -2.9%
    San Bruno
    $2,780
    $3,490
    -0.9%
    -3.2%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,120
    0.1%
    -0.6%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,750
    $3,460
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Belmont
    $2,850
    $3,580
    -0.9%
    0.1%
    Emeryville
    $2,360
    $2,960
    -1.6%
    -2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

