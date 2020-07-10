/
apartments with washer dryer
115 Apartments for rent in Los Gatos, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
9 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,166
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,170
1123 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
21 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,530
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,359
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
5 Units Available
Almond Grove
Bay Tree
347 Massol Ave, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,945
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,795
1071 sqft
Apartment community with many trees, hot tub, pool, gym and covered parking. 1-2 bedroom units have granite counters, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Two-block walk to downtown Los Gatos.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
346 Sycamore Ct.
346 Sycamore Court, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1332 sqft
346 Sycamore Ct. Available 07/17/20 Single Family Home in Los Gatos - This 1,332 square foot single family has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. It’s nestled in a clean and quiet culdesac. The home has hardwood and tiled floors throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
15100 Larga Vista Dr
15100 Larga Vista Drive, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,675
2062 sqft
15100 Larga Vista Dr Available 08/21/20 3BD/2BA Classic Charm w/ Updated Flooring - VIEW OF THE WHOLE CITY! - Available Now 08/21! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
16922 Mitchell Ave
16922 Mitchell Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
3550 sqft
This is Los Gatos living at its finest! Located in the heart of Los Gatos this Mediterranean styled 4 bedroom + office + 3.5 bath home was custom built in 2013.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Blossom Hill Manor
830 Cherrystone Dr
830 Cherrystone Drive, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,200
2146 sqft
This beautiful Silicon Valley home is move-in ready! Located in the lovely town of Los Gatos in a highly desirable neighborhood. Tree lined Cherrystone Drive welcomes you home. With nearly 2,200 square feet, this 4-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
16736 Chirco Dr
16736 Chirco Drive, Los Gatos, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,625
2972 sqft
Updated 5-bedroom Los Gatos home with large private backyard, sweeping Los Gatos mountains views, and close proximity to all Los Gatos has to offer! This home is located near Los Gatos schools, Whole Foods, Starbucks, Peet's, and Philz Coffee.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
16860 Roberts Rd
16860 Roberts Road, Los Gatos, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,490
2021 sqft
Newly built in 2014, this beautiful modern style home is located in the award-winning Laurel Mews neighborhood! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathroom home with over 2000 sqft. of living space. Gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances and Carrara marble.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
309 Creekside Village Dr.
309 Creekside Village Drive, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1502 sqft
Los Gatos Creekside Village- 3 Bedroom Home- LG Schools! - We are proud to present this beautiful Craftsman Style home in the exclusive neighborhood of Creekside Village! This 1502sqft home boasts three large bedrooms with 2.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
120 Oak Rim Way Unit 3
120 Oak Rim Way, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1040 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
420 Alberto Way
420 Alberto Way, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Los Gatos Condo for Rent - Property Id: 315119 764 Square Feet- 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Clean, Sunny, Quiet, and Elegant Condo Surrounded by beautiful trees and landscaping Friendly neighbors and neighborhood Within
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Glenridge
21 Chestnut Ave
21 Chestnut Avenue, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1703 sqft
21 Chestnut Ave Available 07/11/20 LOS GATOS - Updated home with private studio located in prime Downtown L.G. neighborhood - LOS GATOS Type: Single Family House Address: 21 Chestnut Ave, Los Gatos CA.
Results within 1 mile of Los Gatos
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
8 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,290
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17283 Eaton Lane
17283 Eaton Lane, Monte Sereno, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,995
2313 sqft
17283 Eaton Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Monte Sereno Home - Welcome! We are pleased to present another fantastic rental opportunity from Forbes Group Property Management! This home is perfectly centered with fantastic views of the cascading
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
De Voss-Leigh
5105 Cordoy Ln
5105 Cordoy Lane, San Jose, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
1792 sqft
Lovely 2 story single family home in the Union School school district. This home has 5 bedrooms (one currently being used as an office) and 3 full bathrooms. Nice step down family room with fireplace, spacious dining area with access to the backyard.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16135 Greenwood Lane
16135 Greenwood Lane, Santa Clara County, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,950
2954 sqft
Mid-Century Home in Perfect Monte Sereno location! Enjoy Peace and solitude on this approx. 1 Acre Lot - Just 1.5 miles from Downtown LG! - Large lot with long driveway and abundant space for parking and activities.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
1 Unit Available
Aspesi-Ravenwood
18670 Harleigh Drive
18670 Harleigh Drive, Saratoga, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,250
1488 sqft
WATCH THE VIRTUAL TOUR : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4rV356xzM3y If you are interested, apply at www.southbayrental.com.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rose-Sartorette
1737 Ross Circle, San Jose 4
1737 Ross Circle, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
920 sqft
Nice 2 bd/1ba Apt - near 85/17/Camden Ave for Rent - Property Id: 266514 Very Clean and Bright upper unit. Convenient Location - Easy access to Camden Ave/Hwy 85/17/cambrian, Cambrian Park.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
2249 Samaritan Drive
2249 Samaritan Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2079 sqft
Spacious & Bright! Great Location Near Los Gatos & Highway 85! - High Ceilings. Built in 2007. Light/Bright, Spacious and Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Granite Counters, Island and Custom Cabinetry.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ponderosa
4142 Ashbrook Circle
4142 Ashbrook Circle, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1868 sqft
Great School's....
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westmont
5104 Westmont Avenue Unit 18
5104 Westmont Avenue, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,599
1300 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Terrific, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse property rental located in the peaceful Westmont neighborhood in San Jose.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
