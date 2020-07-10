/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 6:59 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Morgan Hill, CA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
10 Units Available
Monte Vista at Morgan Hill
16945 Del Monte Ave, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
901 sqft
Modern community in the center of San Jose. High ceilings, fantastic layouts with ample space and full kitchens. On-site spa and fitness studio. Near major highways.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
17 Units Available
Morgan Ranch
1100 Vintage Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,381
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,331
1590 sqft
Contact our leasing specialists for details on ONE MONTH FREE RENT!* Morgan Ranch Apartments, in charming Morgan Hill, is close to San Jose yet worlds away from the urban scene.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
263 Jarvis Drive
263 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1538 sqft
$3,295 - 3BD/2.5BA Beautiful Two Story Home in North Morgan Hill - Central Air Conditioning - Cal West Property Management is pleased to offer this spacious two story 3 BD/2.5 BA home located in a beautiful newer community in North Morgan Hill.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
720 San Vicente Drive
720 San Vicente Drive, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1649 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Located on a peaceful neighborhood in Morgan Hill, this pretty 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, single-family home property rental is unfurnished.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15705 Ibiza Ln
15705 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,170
2426 sqft
Beautiful 4-bedroom 4.5-bathroom townhouse ready for immediate move-in! Located at a brand-new community Diamond Creek Villa in Morgan Hill. Features: - Granite countertops - GE/Whirlpool appliances - Tile and Purgo flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15725 Ibiza Ln
15725 Ibiza Ln, Morgan Hill, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Charming Four Bedroom/Three and a Half Bathrooms Townhouse in Morgan Hill.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
830 San Bernardo Ln
830 San Bernardo Lane, Morgan Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1843 sqft
Newer and Spacious Morgan Hill Home, Right off 101 - Property Id: 316513 This five and half years old house is well maintained like a new house. It is very clean and has a beautiful yard.
Results within 1 mile of Morgan Hill
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
1660 Edmundson Ave #A
1660 West Edmundson Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1145 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom Home! - Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on the large balcony overlooking Paradise Valley! Recently remodeled! 2 bedroom, 2 bath, large living room, dinning area, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances,
Results within 10 miles of Morgan Hill
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
11 Units Available
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,167
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,438
1180 sqft
Park-like setting about 15 minutes from downtown San Jose. Just off Highway 101 and 85. On-site pool, playground and hot tub. Garage space and carports available. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and added storage.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Martinvale-Vinyard
244 Vineyard Dr.
244 Vineyard Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2100 sqft
244 Vineyard Dr.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
California Maison
6937 Rodling Dr #H
6937 Rodling Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
850 sqft
6937 Rodling Dr #H Available 07/11/20 6937 Rodling Dr Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo - This home was beautifully remodeled with a brand new quartz countertop and newer stainless steel appliances including: dishwasher, refrigerator and
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Teresa
191 Kona Pl
191 Kona Place, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Four Bedroom House Available Now! - Spacious 4 bedroom and 2 bath house available now. This home features matured landscaping with a 2 car garage, Located in the Santa Teresa area, close to Costco and shopping center. Easy access to Hwy 85.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rancho Santa Teresa
6712 Heaton Moor Dr
6712 Heaton Moor Drive, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1014 sqft
6712 Heaton Moor Dr Available 07/12/20 6712 Heaton Moor Dr beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home in quiet Santa Teresa location - This beautiful home comes equipped with a gas oven range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Avenida Espana
174 Cheltenham Place
174 Cheltenham Place, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1479 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
816 Monarch Ln
816 Monarch Lane, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1561 sqft
Spacious and naturally well-lit. 2 master bedroom home with walk-in closets, 3.0 full bathrooms and office. $3200.00/mo, $3200.00 security deposit. This property is managed by a responsible landlord.
