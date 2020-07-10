Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven range Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill hot tub internet access dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Experience easy living at Aviara Apartments, one of San Jose’s newest luxury communities. Aviara’s smart design is complemented by premium amenities—including a tranquil exterior entertainment veranda with lush landscaping, picnic and BBQ areas. Aviara is within walking distance to San Jose Regional Hospital and conveniently located near the 101 and 680 freeways, providing easy access to some of the best dining, shopping, and entertainment San Jose has to offer. Come experience luxury San Jose living at Aviara Apartments.Each of Aviara’s spacious one, two, and three bedroom homes include a gourmet kitchen with modern energy efficient appliances, a private patio or balcony retreat with French glass doors, and in-home washers and dryers.