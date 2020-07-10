All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like Aviara.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
Aviara
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Aviara

2388 Madden Ave · (408) 675-9471
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Look and Lease Special: Up To 6 Weeks Free Rent On Select Apartments! Must Sign 12 To 14 Month Lease Term!
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2388 Madden Ave, San Jose, CA 95116
Mayfair North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 211 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 607 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. now

$2,770

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aviara.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
oven
range
Property Amenities
gym
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Experience easy living at Aviara Apartments, one of San Jose’s newest luxury communities. Aviara’s smart design is complemented by premium amenities—including a tranquil exterior entertainment veranda with lush landscaping, picnic and BBQ areas. Aviara is within walking distance to San Jose Regional Hospital and conveniently located near the 101 and 680 freeways, providing easy access to some of the best dining, shopping, and entertainment San Jose has to offer. Come experience luxury San Jose living at Aviara Apartments.Each of Aviara’s spacious one, two, and three bedroom homes include a gourmet kitchen with modern energy efficient appliances, a private patio or balcony retreat with French glass doors, and in-home washers and dryers.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: $500 (1 Bedroom); $600 (2 Bedroom); $700 (3 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $500 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aviara have any available units?
Aviara has 5 units available starting at $2,340 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Aviara have?
Some of Aviara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aviara currently offering any rent specials?
Aviara is offering the following rent specials: Look and Lease Special: Up To 6 Weeks Free Rent On Select Apartments! Must Sign 12 To 14 Month Lease Term!
Is Aviara pet-friendly?
Yes, Aviara is pet friendly.
Does Aviara offer parking?
Yes, Aviara offers parking.
Does Aviara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aviara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aviara have a pool?
No, Aviara does not have a pool.
Does Aviara have accessible units?
No, Aviara does not have accessible units.
Does Aviara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aviara has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aviara?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr
San Jose, CA 79707
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy
San Jose, CA 95126
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Buena Vista
415 S. Buena Vista, #1
San Jose, CA 95126
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Casa Verde Apartments
2050 McKee Rd
San Jose, CA 95116
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity