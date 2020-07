Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport clubhouse coffee bar green community hot tub lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

Avalon Willow Glen offers the best of both worlds. Seeking serenity? Amid lush landscaping, these San Jose apartments provide a quiet, peaceful environment. Craving city conveniences? Avalon Willow Glen is located within minutes of downtown San Jose as well as the vibrant Santana Row area, abundant with great shopping and restaurants. And if you want to avoid the morning rush hour, you can walk to the VTA train for easy access downtown or even San Francisco. Great San Jose apartments, great service and the amenities you deserve. All at a location that’s exactly right, exactly where you want to be.